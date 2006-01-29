Health

5 COVID-19 Variants Experts Are WatchingRead More

Why Do We Fall in Love?

Two COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Are Gamechangers

What Is a Low FODMAP Diet and Who Should Try It?

Should You Pop Your Blisters?

Trending in Health

There Are 6 Different Eye Shapes. Which One Is Yours?

8 Thoughtful Ways to Help a Loved One Going Through Chemo

Will the Omicron Variant Be More Contagious Than Delta?

What's the Difference Between White Sugar and Brown Sugar?

Diseases & Conditions

Know how to prevent, treat and control the symptoms of various diseases and medical conditions. We explain what's happening in your body when disease strikes, and what you can do to feel better faster.

1 in 3 Who Had COVID-19 Have Long COVID Symptoms, Says Oxford Study

20 Years Later, 9/11 Survivors Are Still Experiencing Fallout from Toxic Dust

How Does COVID-19 'Break Through' in Vaccinated People?

Masks Are Back and 'War on COVID-19 Has Changed,' CDC Says

Healthcare and Health Insurance

Whether you're choosing a doctor or trying to navigate health insurance jargon, these articles will help you understand the health insurance system.

What Is Long-term Care Insurance, and Do You Need It?

Americans Rely on a Patchwork of Options to Pay for Elder Health Care

Who Should Buy a Medicare Supplement Plan?

What Does Medicare for All Really Mean?

Human Body

The human body is an amazing structure made up of many fascinating parts and systems. Learn about the human body and how its systems work together.

The True Story of the Blue People of Kentucky

Self-navigating Cane Could Better Lives for Visually Impaired

When Roses Smell Like Rotting Fish, That's Parosmia

Modern Hearing Aids Do Way More Than Help You Hear

Love & Relationships

Love and relationships are a major part of the human experience, but they mystify many of us. Learn what scientific research has to say about love, and get advice on creating and maintaining relationships.

Is Sapiosexuality a Real Thing?

The Myth of Closure: Why Experts Say It Doesn't Exist

Not Getting Online Dates? Your Bar Is Probably Too High

Breakup Boot Camp: Help for Surviving a Broken Heart

Medicine

Medicine has to do with diseases and conditions that affect the entire body. In this section, learn about testing and treatment plans including the medicines used to prevent and treat a range of diseases and conditions.

Anesthesia Awareness: When You're 'Awake and Aware' During Surgery

Honey Can Help If Your Child Swallows a Button Battery

Prehab Could Make Your Recovery From Surgery a Bit Easier

Is Your Hospital Diverting Ambulances Because of COVID-19?

Mental Health

Find articles on stress, phobias and schizophrenia. This section offers information on a range of mental health issues.

Ultra-processed Foods Are Addictive by Same Criteria as Tobacco

Trypanophobia: When the Fear of Needles Has You Stuck

The Pandemic Paused Hugging. Here's What We Lost

How Maladaptive Daydreaming Can Take Over Your Life

Pregnancy & Parenting

From conception to cradle, the Pregnancy and Parenting Channel guides you on the journey to parenthood. Learn what to expect when you're expecting.

Spanking Has Declined Sharply in the U.S. in Last 25 Years, Study Finds

I Had a Baby During the Pandemic and This Is What Happened

Baby Won't Sleep? 5 Tips From a Baby Sleep Coach

Rare Condition Causes New Mom to Lactate Outside Her Breast

Skin Care

Skin care is a broad term that refers to everything from hygiene to anti-aging regimens. Learn more about skin care at HowStuffWorks.

20 Amazingly Practical Uses for Petroleum Jelly

How Often Should You Replace Your Hairbrush?

Goatees: Cool and Progressive or Outdated and Passe?

When to Apply Antiperspirant So It Works Best

Wellness

There are many approaches and countless factors that make up a persons overall wellness. HowStuffWorks has extensive coverage on the different types of natural medicine such as DIY remedies and traditional Chinese medicine.

Why Are Our Vaccine Doses Different at Different Ages? An Immunologist Explains

7,000 Steps Is the New 10,000 Steps

When It's Best to Administer a COVID-19 Test at Home

A Simple Salt Swap Could Save Thousands of Lives, Maybe Yours

