13 Countries With the Best Healthcare Systems

By: Wren Corvayne  |  Oct 13, 2025
Japan
Japan's healthcare system facilitates life expectancies that exceed the global average. Jackyenjoyphotography / Getty Images

Whether you're thinking about moving to one of the countries with the best healthcare or just curious how other nations handle health services, there's a lot to consider.

A country's healthcare system can shape everything from life expectancy to how easily you can get preventive care or schedule doctor visits.

We’ve rounded up nations that consistently rank high for health outcomes, healthcare access, and overall health system strength. These countries invest in healthcare professionals, keep healthcare costs in check, and offer both public healthcare and private health insurance options.

From universal coverage to personalized care, here are some of the best healthcare systems in the world.

Contents
  1. Norway
  2. Switzerland
  3. Germany
  4. Australia
  5. Sweden
  6. Japan
  7. France
  8. Netherlands
  9. Singapore
  10. Canada
  11. South Korea
  12. United Kingdom
  13. Denmark

1. Norway

Norway
Norway. Sergio Formoso / Getty Images

Norway delivers high quality healthcare through a strong public healthcare system funded by taxes. With universal coverage and low healthcare costs for patients, it consistently ranks among the countries with the best healthcare.

Norway's healthcare services include essential medical services, mental health support, and preventive care, all coordinated by general practitioners. The country's investment in healthcare infrastructure, digital records, and training ensures strong healthcare access even in remote areas.

2. Switzerland

Switzerland
Switzerland. rusm / Getty Images

Switzerland blends public oversight with private health insurance plans to create one of the best healthcare systems in the world. Everyone must purchase private insurance, but government subsidies help those with lower incomes.

Despite high healthcare costs, the country boasts short wait times, advanced treatments, and personalized medical care. Healthcare professionals are highly trained, and patient safety is a priority.

3. Germany

Germany
Germany. © Marco Bottigelli / Getty Images

Germany's healthcare system combines public insurance and private plans, offering near-universal coverage. Citizens can opt for private health insurance once they earn above a threshold.

Germany’s system provides comprehensive preventive services, but it is not distinguished by exceptional administrative efficiency.

It also offers the most comprehensive public dental care coverage for adults among several European countries and has disease-management programs that have significantly improved chronic illness care outcomes.

The system supports health workers with structured training and solid benefits.

4. Australia

Australia
Australia. andresr / Getty Images

Australia's public healthcare (Medicare) provides universal coverage, including prescription medications, hospital stays, and doctor visits. Many people supplement with private healthcare for dental services or faster access to specialists.

The country earns high marks in the Commonwealth Fund's Mirror reports, thanks to strong population health outcomes and streamlined services. Health system innovations—like shared digital records and telemedicine—improve care process and access.

5. Sweden

Sweden
Sweden. Francesco Riccardo Iacomino / Getty Images

Sweden's healthcare professionals deliver top-notch healthcare through a tax-funded, decentralized health system. Patients receive nearly all essential medical services through the public system, including maternal care and preventive care.

Sweden addresses language barriers by legally requiring interpreter services for patients who do not speak Swedish. Its commitment to reducing premature deaths through early intervention makes it a global leader.

6. Japan

Japan
Japan. © Marco Bottigelli / Getty Images

Japan offers a universal, employer-linked healthcare system that provides comprehensive coverage at a relatively low cost. Citizens use public insurance with the option to supplement with private insurance.

Japan leads in life expectancy, thanks to a strong emphasis on preventive services, healthcare access, and chronic illness management. High health outcomes stem from both cultural practices and organized care.

7. France

France
France. Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

France delivers high-quality care through a hybrid system of public healthcare and private health insurance. The government reimburses up to 70 percent of medical services, with private plans covering the rest.

The French healthcare system excels in primary care, specialist access, and complex procedures. With a substantial healthcare workforce (about 5.3 percent of France’s population employed in the health care sector), patient safety and personalized care remain priorities.

8. Netherlands

Netherlands
Netherlands. Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

The Netherlands mandates private health insurance for all, with subsidies based on income and oversight by the government. This creates a balance between universal coverage and high quality healthcare.

With a focus on care process, risk factors, and efficient management, the Dutch healthcare system offers excellent healthcare services at reasonable prices. It regularly ranks high on the Commonwealth Fund and Legatum Prosperity Index.

9. Singapore

Singapore
Singapore. Tuul & Bruno Morandi / Getty Images

Singapore's hybrid model combines savings accounts (MediSave), public healthcare, and private healthcare. Citizens receive care through a tiered system based on income and preference.

Its healthcare infrastructure supports advanced medical care, and strong government readiness makes it one of the most resilient systems on a global scale. Low mortality rates and long life expectancy are testaments to its strength.

10. Canada

Canada
Canada. Eduardo Fonseca Arraes / Getty Images

Canada provides universal access through public healthcare, funded by taxes. While wait times for some complex procedures can be long, care remains free at point of use for residents.

With a focus on preventive services and strong nursing staff, Canada's system supports rural and urban areas alike.

11. South Korea

South Korea
South Korea. CJNattanai / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Korea blends public healthcare with private delivery, resulting in a strong healthcare system. It excels in advanced technology, patient safety, and low healthcare costs.

The country provides comprehensive healthcare services, including dental care, and emphasizes regular doctor visits and screenings to catch diseases early. South Korea's focus on healthcare professionals and other health workers ensures quality across the board.

12. United Kingdom

United Kingdom
United Kingdom. Karl Hendon / Getty Images

The UK's National Health Service (NHS) is a fully tax-funded public healthcare system. It provides universal access to medical services, prescription medications, and preventive care.

Though criticized for some delays, the NHS offers care free at point of use and remains a benchmark for universal coverage. It also supports family members and handles pre existing conditions without extra costs.

13. Denmark

Denmark
Denmark. Dado Daniela / Getty Images

Denmark offers universal coverage via a centralized public health system. Healthcare access is excellent, and services include primary care, chronic illnesses management, and preventive services.

The country boasts high life expectancy, low mortality rates, and a focus on personalized care.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

