15 Most Common Causes of Death in the World

You never just how you're gonna go, but odds are it's one of these 15 causes of death. According to the World Health Organization's World Health Report, these 15 causes of death make up about 58 percent of all deaths.

CausePercent of total
1. Ischemic heart disease
12.6
2. Cerebrovascular diseases
9.7
3. Lower respiratory infections (e.g., pneumonia)
6.8
4. HIV/AIDS 4.9
5. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease 4.8
6. Diarrheal diseases
3.2
7. Tuberculosis
2.7
8. Malaria (tied)
2.2
9. Cancer of trachea/
bronchus/lung (tied)
2.2
10. Road traffic accidents
2.1
11. Childhood diseases
2.0
12. other unintentional injuries (tied)
1.6
13. Hypertensive heart disease (tied)
1.6
14. Suicide (tied)
1.5
15. Stomach cancer (tied)

