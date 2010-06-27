Health
Diseases & Conditions

Diseases and Conditions

Can Pollen Allergies Make You Tired?

The Science Behind the Pollen Count

Why There Is So Much Confusion About Who Has Food Allergies

People With Asthma, Hay Fever May Have Higher Risk of Psychiatric Disorders

First New Asthma Pill in 20 Years Could Replace Inhalers

Allergy-Asthma Connection

Can you get arthritis from cracking your knuckles?

Who can help treat my arthritis?

What does arthritis do to my joints?

What's the Difference Between a Neoplasm and a Tumor?

Permanent Hair Dye, Straighteners Linked to Higher Breast Cancer Risk

Why Is Pancreatic Cancer So Deadly?

Cyanosis: Why Your Fingers Turn Blue

Heart Stents Fail to Alleviate Chest Pain, New Study Finds

Skipping Breakfast Associated With Hardened Arteries, Say Heart Specialists

How Can I Tell Whether I Have Flu or COVID-19?

The 1918 Spanish Flu Killed Millions — and Experts Fear It Could Happen Again

Can the Change in Temperature Really Make You Sick?

First Migraine-specific Drugs Show Promise in Studies

10 Tips for How to Relieve Sinus Pressure

4 Occupations Prone to Sinus Trouble

How Many People Could Use the Same Kidney?

Why Diabulimia Is So Dangerous

Turns Out Type 2 Diabetes Is Reversible, After All

New Study: Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Affects Teens More Than Thought

The Mauve Factor

Yeast Overgrowth

10 Osteoporosis Facts to Know

5 Osteoporosis Lifestyle Tips

Osteoporosis Diagnosis and Risk Factors

How to Cure A UTI Naturally

Bladder Infections

Interstitial Cystitis

What Is a Low FODMAP Diet and Who Should Try It?

The Curse of Brewing Beer in Your Own Belly

Is the BRAT Diet Still Beneficial?

Why Your Baby Could Be Giving You Mommy Thumb

More Than a Third of U.S. Adults Take Prescription Opioids, Millions Misuse Them

How Whole-Body Cryotherapy Works

1 in 3 Who Had COVID-19 Have Long COVID Symptoms, Says Oxford Study

How Does COVID-19 'Break Through' in Vaccinated People?

Delta Variant and Unvaccinated Are Threats to Eliminating COVID-19

No Joke: Dead Butt Syndrome Is a Real Pain

Being a Tattoo Artist Is a Pain in the Neck — Literally

Daily Coffee May Lower Risk of Both Liver Disease and Multiple Sclerosis

Nematodes: Do We Still Need to Worry About Roundworms and Bare Feet?

Scurvy: The Scourge of the High Seas Remains at Large Today

4 Signs You're Infected With a Parasite

20 Years Later, 9/11 Survivors Are Still Experiencing Fallout from Toxic Dust

Masks Are Back and 'War on COVID-19 Has Changed,' CDC Says

U.S. Sees First Case of Rare Monkeypox in 18 Years

Do People Really Die of Old Age?

The Sarco Suicide Pod: Controversial or Compassionate?

Telling Doctors Not to Resuscitate, by Tattoo

1 in 3 Who Had COVID-19 Have Long COVID Symptoms, Says Oxford Study
Who gets long COVID and why still remains a mystery, but several new studies are showing it's much more widespread than we initially thought. So what is long COVID and how can it be treated?

By Joanna Thompson

20 Years Later, 9/11 Survivors Are Still Experiencing Fallout from Toxic Dust
The World Trade Center dust consisted of a dangerous mixture of particles, asbestos and a class of chemicals called persistent organic pollutants, and it's still causing health problems for survivors.

By Roberto Lucchini

How Does COVID-19 'Break Through' in Vaccinated People?
We hear many reports of people vaccinated against COVID-19 getting the disease. How does that happen — and why should that not stop us from getting the vaccine?

By Alia Hoyt

Masks Are Back and 'War on COVID-19 Has Changed,' CDC Says
New data released today from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is behind the agency's updated mask guidelines. What so alarmed the CDC that it's telling even the vaccinated to wear masks again?

By Joanna Thompson

U.S. Sees First Case of Rare Monkeypox in 18 Years
What in the world is monkeypox, and should Americans be worried about another contagious virus spreading across the country?

By Joanna Thompson

Delta Variant and Unvaccinated Are Threats to Eliminating COVID-19
The wildly contagious delta coronavirus variant now accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the United States. Does it pose a threat to eliminating COVID-19 across the globe?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Do People Really Die of Old Age?
Often you might hear someone say about their elderly relative "He died of old age." But what does that really mean? Can old age kill you?

By Alia Hoyt

5 COVID-19 Variants Experts Are Watching
How worried should you be about coronavirus variants? A virologist explains why we should pay attention to these five variants, some of which might be new to you.

By Paulo Verardi

One Year In: COVID-19 Has Changed Us Forever. Here's How
It's been a year since the World Health Organization officially declared the novel coronavirus a global pandemic. The last 12 months have been truly historic and life-changing in ways that we may not even yet recognize.

By John Donovan

Should We Be Wearing Two Face Masks?
We should know by now to wear a mask in public. But with more variants of coronavirus, should we wear two masks to stop the spread?

By John Donovan

Does Reopening Schools Cause COVID-19 to Spread?
Reopening schools is at the top of everyone's wish list, but does reopening them cause COVID-19 to spread? Well, it's complicated.

By Scott A Imberman, Dan Goldhaber & Katharine O. Strunk

What's the Difference Between a Neoplasm and a Tumor?
You've probably heard of a tumor, but what about a neoplasm? How similar are they and are they always cancerous?

By Jesslyn Shields

Cyanosis: Why Your Fingers Turn Blue
It might be OK for a Smurf to have blue fingers, but for the rest of us, it's something you don't want to see. Cyanosis is usually a sign of a bigger health problem.

By Alia Hoyt

What Is a Low FODMAP Diet and Who Should Try It?
The low FODMAP diet was created by a team of researchers in Australia to help those with digestive issues like IBS. This is one diet that's not about losing weight.

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

How Can I Tell Whether I Have Flu or COVID-19?
The symptoms for both are similar though there are a few differences. Treatment is also similar for mild cases of either. But severe cases of COVID are much more deadly, so how do you know what you have?

By Alia Hoyt

Why Your Baby Could Be Giving You Mommy Thumb
New parents — especially new moms — are prone to an ailment known as mommy thumb. It's painful and real, but what is it and how is your baby causing it?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

How to Safely Use Public Bathrooms in the Age of Coronavirus
Sometimes you just can't avoid using a public bathroom. Is it safe with coronavirus raging? How can you be sure?

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

Tear Gas Used at Protests May Help Spread Coronavirus
Many health experts are gravely concerned about how the massive protest crowds, chanting and especially use of tear gas could accelerate the spread of coronavirus.

By Patty Rasmussen

How Contact Tracing Works
Learn the steps of contact tracing, one critical way that public health officials stop viruses like COVID-19 from spreading, in this HowStuffWorks video.

How to Clean and Store Your Cloth Face Mask
Wearing some sort of face mask is more important than ever now to protect you and others from coronavirus. But how do clean and safely store it?

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

What the 1919 Anti-Mask League Can Teach Us About Public Health
Despite strict closing and mask orders, San Francisco was hit hard by the 1918-1919 influenza pandemic. But some residents balked at the rules and that meant more people died.

By John Donovan

Booze-makers Become Germ-busters to Help Stop COVID-19
As COVID-19 rages around the world, distilleries quickly ramp up the switch from booze to hand sanitizer in an all-out effort to curb the spread.

By Jeremy Glass

Nematodes: Do We Still Need to Worry About Roundworms and Bare Feet?
When you were a kid, your mom probably told you not to go around barefoot because you could get worms. But are nematodes still a problem today?

By Alia Hoyt

How Anosmia, or 'Smell Blindness,' Can Help Pinpoint COVID-19
Anosmia, or the loss of the ability to detect one or more smells, is a common symptom of upper respiratory viral infections. It might also be a way to tell if you have novel coronavirus.

By Jesslyn Shields

When Does an Epidemic Become a Pandemic?
The World Health Organization just declared the coronavirus a full-blown pandemic. What does that even mean, and how is that different from an epidemic?

By Sarah Gleim