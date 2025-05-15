The Average Height for Men Varies Widely Around the World

Height is influenced by both genetic and environmental factors. Genetic disorders and medical conditions can impact a person’s stature, but so can poor nutrition, access to healthcare and socioeconomic status.
Living conditions during childhood, especially during key growth periods, have been shown to be positively correlated with adult height. These socioeconomic factors make average height a useful indicator in public health assessments.
Human height is also closely tied to energy expenditure, physical activity and muscle mass. Taller individuals tend to have more body size overall, which influences metrics like body mass index (BMI).