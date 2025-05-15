The Average Height for Men Varies Widely Around the World

Globally, the average male height stands at about 5 feet 7.5 inches (171 cm), though this varies significantly depending on region.

According to the World Health Organization and other human growth research bodies, countries in northern Europe like the Netherlands and Denmark report the tallest average male height, with averages around 6 feet (183 cm).

Conversely, nations in South America and East Asia tend to have shorter average heights. For instance, the average height for men in Laos is 5 feet, 3.8 inches (162 cm).