The Average Height for Men Varies Widely Around the World

By: Wren Corvayne  |  May 15, 2025
You probably know how tall you are, but what about everyone else? MoMo Productions / Getty Images

How tall is the average guy? It’s a question that bridges human biology, geography and public health.

Whether you're sizing up clothing or analyzing sports science, understanding the average height for men can offer surprising insights into population data, genetics and environmental factors.

Contents
  1. The Global Average Height for Males
  2. Influencing Factors
  3. Height Across Age Groups and Ethnic Groups
  4. National Averages and Regional Differences
  5. Why Height Data Matters

The Global Average Height for Males

Globally, the average male height stands at about 5 feet 7.5 inches (171 cm), though this varies significantly depending on region.

According to the World Health Organization and other human growth research bodies, countries in northern Europe like the Netherlands and Denmark report the tallest average male height, with averages around 6 feet (183 cm).

Conversely, nations in South America and East Asia tend to have shorter average heights. For instance, the average height for men in Laos is 5 feet, 3.8 inches (162 cm).

Influencing Factors

Height is influenced by both genetic and environmental factors. Genetic disorders and medical conditions can impact a person’s stature, but so can poor nutrition, access to healthcare and socioeconomic status.

Living conditions during childhood, especially during key growth periods, have been shown to be positively correlated with adult height. These socioeconomic factors make average height a useful indicator in public health assessments.

Human height is also closely tied to energy expenditure, physical activity and muscle mass. Taller individuals tend to have more body size overall, which influences metrics like body mass index (BMI).

Height Across Age Groups and Ethnic Groups

Headshot portrait of young male friends.
Not that average heights are not reflective of the height of everyone in any given group. They're averages, not prescriptive rules. Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

When examining different age groups, we see that adult height generally stabilizes in the late teens to early 20s. However, growth trends may shift over decades due to changes in nutrition and health factors.

For example, Black men in the United States tend to have slightly higher average heights than other groups, while South Korean women have seen dramatic increases in height due to improved living conditions.

National Averages and Regional Differences

The national average height varies from country to country. For example, men in the U.S. average about 5 feet 9 inches (175.3 cm), while Great Britain reports similar figures. Some of the tallest states within the U.S. are found in the Midwest and northern plains.

Studies published in outlets like Cambridge University Press and the International Journal of Epidemiology — including data from the Risk Factor Collaboration — highlight the extent of these regional variations. Trends over time that indicate not only taller populations in certain areas, but also significant shifts in median height.

Why Height Data Matters

Man with doctor
Health data on adult populations matters. MoMo Productions / Getty Images

Understanding average human height is more than a curiosity; it’s an essential component of demographic research and healthcare planning.

Height data helps accurately represent populations, estimate disease control needs and evaluate national health factors. It also plays a role in designing everything from public seating to nutritional programs.

While the average may not capture everyone — there’s plenty of room for shorter stature and tall stature alike — it does provide a benchmark for understanding human diversity and the conditions that shape it.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

