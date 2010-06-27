Health
Human Body

The human body is an amazing structure made up of many fascinating parts and systems. Learn about the human body and how its systems work together.

Many Animals Have a Cloaca, But Humans Should Not

Talk May Be Cheap, but the Larynx Makes It Possible

What's the Difference Between the Fibula and Tibia?

The True Story of the Blue People of Kentucky

Self-navigating Cane Could Better Lives for Visually Impaired

When Roses Smell Like Rotting Fish, That's Parosmia

The True Story of the Blue People of Kentucky
The Fugates and the Combs families in rural Kentucky lost the genetic lottery, both sharing a rare recessive trait that made their skin look blue as they intermarried. What was the cause of this? And what happened to the families?

By Dave Roos

Self-navigating Cane Could Better Lives for Visually Impaired
Stanford researchers have developed a new white cane, incorporating sensing and wayfinding approaches from robotics and self-driving vehicles. Could this new white cane reshape life for the visually impaired?

By Allison Troutner

When Roses Smell Like Rotting Fish, That's Parosmia
Parosmia is a post-COVID-19 side effect that distorts your sense of taste and smell. But smell training (you read that right) can help most people get things back on track.

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Modern Hearing Aids Do Way More Than Help You Hear
Technology for hearing aids has advanced drastically since our grandparents wore those big, bulky ones wrapped around their ears. Now they're Bluetooth-enabled and can even translate foreign languages on the fly.

By Patrick J. Kiger

The Flu Was Nonexistent During COVID. What Does That Mean?
Deaths from cases of the flu have dropped a staggering amount during the 2020-2021 flu season, even while cases of COVID-19 soared. What does that mean and what can we learn for the future?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

What Do Your COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects Tell You?
Does feeling sick after you get the vaccine mean your immune system is responding? What if you don't feel sick? Does that mean it's not?

By Robert Finberg

When You Have to Go But Don't Want People to Know
Does using a bathroom other than your own freak you out? The Faux Fan drowns out the sounds your body makes when you have to, well, go, so you can poop without worrying people will hear.

By Meg Sparwath

Are You "Suffocating" From Empty Nose Syndrome?
Empty nose syndrome is a rare problem where patients have clear nasal passages but constant sensations of being unable to breathe. And worst of all, many doctors believe it's all in their heads.

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

How 'Savant Syndrome' Makes Some People, and Their Brains, Extraordinary
Savant syndrome is a rare condition in which someone with significant mental disabilities demonstrates certain unexplained extraordinary abilities, such as playing music or remembering prodigious amounts of information.

By Jesslyn Shields

Many Animals Have a Cloaca, But Humans Should Not
It's the organ commonly found in animals where multiple body systems come together into one opening for both defecation and reproduction. But in humans, having a cloaca causes huge problems.

By Alia Hoyt

Why Breathing Through Your Nose Is Best
We've probably all been breathing wrong our entire lives. Why is that? Experts suggest we should focus on breathing through our noses and most of us don't.

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

What Is the Rarest Blood Type in the World?
There are eight major blood types and some are more common than others. But what's the rarest of them all?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Talk May Be Cheap, but the Larynx Makes It Possible
The human voice, including both pitch and volume, is created here as air travels through the vocal cords, but it can change based on the position of the tongue, lips, mouth and pharynx.

By Laurie L. Dove

What's the Best Way to Stop a Nosebleed?
Getting a bloody nose is nasty and can be also be pretty scary if you can't stop it. So what's the fastest — and safest — way to get your nose to stop bleeding?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Get to Know Proprioception, Your Silent Sixth Sense
Proprioception refers to our ability to perceive our body's position and how we move through space. It's often considered our sixth sense because we do it without thinking about it.

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Do Blue Light Glasses Even Work?
Blue light glasses are super popular these days. But do they work the way marketers promise?

By John Perritano

What's the Difference Between the Fibula and Tibia?
You probably remember the jingle from kindergarten...the shin bone's connected to the, wait, what bone is it?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

The Golgi Apparatus Acts Like a Mail Room for Eukaryotic Cells
The Golgi apparatus is the mail room of the cell, packaging up proteins from the endoplasmic reticulum and sending them to their final destinations.

By Jesslyn Shields

Aphantasia: When Your Mind's Eye Is Blank
Although the inability to picture things in your head would seem to be a hinderance, some experts say it's definitely not a creativity killer and actually can have some advantages.

By Alia Hoyt

What Does It Mean If Your Blood Oxygen Level Is Low?
A low oxygen level in your blood is a good indicator of a COVID-19 infection, but what exactly does that mean and how do doctors test for it?

By Patty Rasmussen

What You Should Know About Antibody Testing
We're all hearing the words 'antibody' and 'antibody testing' way more than we ever thought we would in the normal course of a day, so what exactly are we talking about?

By Jesslyn Shields

Cytokine Storms: When Your Immune System Defends You to Death
Cytokine storm syndrome can turn a normally functioning immune system into an enemy more dangerous than the virus it's trying to dispatch.

By Jesslyn Shields

Farts Can Be Silent, But Can They Be Deadly, Too?
Maybe you've never even thought about it when you've smelled — or emitted — a particularly odoriferous fart. But can that fart spread disease?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

Why Can't You Smell Your Own House?
You almost never notice the way your own place smells. Why is that?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

This Is What Happens When You Work at a Desk for 20 Years
'Emma' is the hard-to-ignore embodiment of what years behind a desk could do to your body. She's hunched over, has bad skin and even varicose veins. Don't become Emma.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky