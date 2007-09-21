Decoding 28 Medical Slang Terms

Appy: a person's appendix or a patient with appendicitis

Baby Catcher: an obstetrician

Bagging: manually helping a patient breathe using a squeeze bag attached to a mask that covers the face

Banana: a person with jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

Blood Suckers/Leeches: those who take blood samples, such as laboratory technicians

Bounceback: a patient who returns to the emergency department with the same complaints shortly after being released

Bury the Hatchet: accidentally leaving a surgical instrument inside a patient

CBC: complete blood count; an all-purpose blood test used to diagnose different illnesses and conditions

Code Brown: a patient who has lost control of his or her bowels

Code Yellow: a patient who has lost control of his or her bladder

Crook-U: similar to the ICU or PICU, but referring to a prison ward in the hospital

DNR: do not resuscitate; a written request made by terminally ill or elderly patients who do not want extraordinary efforts made if they go into cardiac arrest, a coma, etc.

Doc in a Box: a small health-care center, usually with high staff turnover

FLK: funny-looking kid

Foley: a catheter used to drain the bladder of urine

Freud Squad: the psychiatry department

Gas Passer: an anesthesiologist

GSW: gunshot wound

MI: myocardial infarction; a heart attack

M & Ms: mortality and morbidity conferences where doctors and other health-care professionals discuss mistakes and patient deaths

MVA: motor vehicle accident

O Sign: an unconscious patient whose mouth is open

Q Sign: an unconscious patient whose mouth is open and tongue is hanging out

Rear Admiral: a proctologist

Shotgunning: ordering a wide variety of tests in the hope that one will show what's wrong with a patient

Stat: from the Latin statinum, meaning immediately

Tox Screen: testing the blood for the level and type of drugs in a patient's system