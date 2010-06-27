Health
Medicine

Medicine

Medicine has to do with diseases and conditions that affect the entire body. In this section, learn about testing and treatment plans including the medicines used to prevent and treat a range of diseases and conditions.

Is Your Hospital Diverting Ambulances Because of COVID-19?

Is Your Hospital Diverting Ambulances Because of COVID-19?

How Ambulances Work

How Ambulances Work

Despite Common Myth, Ambulance Companies Can't Avoid Certain Neighborhoods

Despite Common Myth, Ambulance Companies Can't Avoid Certain Neighborhoods

Womanikin: Overcoming the Stigma of Breasts and CPR

Womanikin: Overcoming the Stigma of Breasts and CPR

Women Less Likely to Receive CPR in Public, Study Finds

Women Less Likely to Receive CPR in Public, Study Finds

Should You Pee on a Jellyfish Sting?

Should You Pee on a Jellyfish Sting?

World AIDS Day: Lessons of the Past Can Help Safeguard the Future

World AIDS Day: Lessons of the Past Can Help Safeguard the Future

Epidemiologists Are the 'Disease Detectives' Protecting Public Health

Epidemiologists Are the 'Disease Detectives' Protecting Public Health

10 Tips for Navigating the World of Medicare Supplements

10 Tips for Navigating the World of Medicare Supplements

FDA Approves New Alzheimer's Drug Against Expert Panel Advice

FDA Approves New Alzheimer's Drug Against Expert Panel Advice

Why You — and Your Dog — Should Be Taking Glucosamine

Why You — and Your Dog — Should Be Taking Glucosamine

What You Need to Know About Chloroquine and COVID-19

What You Need to Know About Chloroquine and COVID-19

Say What? Over-the-counter Hearing Aids Could Be Coming Soon to Local Pharmacies

Say What? Over-the-counter Hearing Aids Could Be Coming Soon to Local Pharmacies

Will mRNA Technology Transform Medicine Beyond COVID-19?

Will mRNA Technology Transform Medicine Beyond COVID-19?

How Do Pandemics End?

How Do Pandemics End?

Prehab Could Make Your Recovery From Surgery a Bit Easier

Prehab Could Make Your Recovery From Surgery a Bit Easier

Placebo Surgeries Are Effective, But Are They Ethical?

Placebo Surgeries Are Effective, But Are They Ethical?

You Need It Like a Hole in the Head: The Ancient Medical Art of Trepanation

You Need It Like a Hole in the Head: The Ancient Medical Art of Trepanation

Honey Can Help If Your Child Swallows a Button Battery

Honey Can Help If Your Child Swallows a Button Battery

What Is the Rarest Personality Type?

What Is the Rarest Personality Type?

Veins, Needles, Yikes: What to Know Before Having Blood Drawn

Veins, Needles, Yikes: What to Know Before Having Blood Drawn

Are Army medics and doctors on the front lines?

Are Army medics and doctors on the front lines?

Can civilians become doctors in the U.S. Army?

Can civilians become doctors in the U.S. Army?

Do Army doctors and medics carry weapons?

Do Army doctors and medics carry weapons?

10 Common Hospital-acquired Infections

FIND OUT MORE

Oxycontin 101

FIND OUT MORE

5 Treatments for Neuropathic Pain

FIND OUT MORE

Can lasers cure addictions?

FIND OUT MORE

Learn More

Honey Can Help If Your Child Swallows a Button Battery
Honey Can Help If Your Child Swallows a Button Battery

If your child swallows a button battery, you need to take them to hospital immediately. But on the way, grab your honey bear. Here's why.

By Dave Roos

Prehab Could Make Your Recovery From Surgery a Bit Easier
Prehab Could Make Your Recovery From Surgery a Bit Easier

Recovering from any surgery is never as easy as you hope. But putting in some time to get fit before it could make healing a lot easier. Here's how.

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Is Your Hospital Diverting Ambulances Because of COVID-19?
Is Your Hospital Diverting Ambulances Because of COVID-19?

In the latest COVID-19 surge, many hospitals across the country are on diversion, meaning they're asking ambulances to take patients elsewhere. Here's how that could affect you.

By Joanna Thompson

Advertisement

Say What? Over-the-counter Hearing Aids Could Be Coming Soon to Local Pharmacies
Say What? Over-the-counter Hearing Aids Could Be Coming Soon to Local Pharmacies

And that's huge, because they'll be more accessible AND affordable.

By Lucas Berenbrok & Elaine Mormer

What Is the Rarest Personality Type?
What Is the Rarest Personality Type?

Myers-Briggs has established 16 personality types and says that everyone fits into one of them. But some types are more common than others. Which is the rarest of all?

By Alia Hoyt

Will mRNA Technology Transform Medicine Beyond COVID-19?
Will mRNA Technology Transform Medicine Beyond COVID-19?

We have mRNA technology to thank for remarkably successful COVID-19 vaccines. Can that same mRNA technology be used to help prevent or even eradicate other diseases as well?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

FDA Approves New Alzheimer's Drug Against Expert Panel Advice
FDA Approves New Alzheimer's Drug Against Expert Panel Advice

It's touted as targeting cell-damaging plaque in the brains of Alzheimer's patients, but at $56,000 a year, is Aduhelm a miracle drug or a very expensive experiment?

By Jesslyn Shields

Advertisement

Placebo Surgeries Are Effective, But Are They Ethical?
Placebo Surgeries Are Effective, But Are They Ethical?

Some clinical trials subject volunteers to fake surgeries to determine whether a surgical procedure has any real value. But does the long-term benefit to society outweigh the risks to patients?

By Alia Hoyt

World AIDS Day: Lessons of the Past Can Help Safeguard the Future
World AIDS Day: Lessons of the Past Can Help Safeguard the Future

Battles won — and lost — against AIDS hold valuable lessons for managing COVID-19.

By Linda-Gail Bekker

How Do Pandemics End?
How Do Pandemics End?

How long does it take for a pandemic to end? History suggests the disease itself will fade but will almost never be truly gone.

By Nükhet Varlik

You Need It Like a Hole in the Head: The Ancient Medical Art of Trepanation
You Need It Like a Hole in the Head: The Ancient Medical Art of Trepanation

Drilling a hole in somebody's skull was all the rage 4,000 to 12,000 years ago. In fact, 5 to 10 percent of skulls from this period have a hole in them, made while the person was still alive. The question is, why?

By Jesslyn Shields

Advertisement

Why You — and Your Dog — Should Be Taking Glucosamine
Why You — and Your Dog — Should Be Taking Glucosamine

As both human and animal bodies age, the cushioning connective tissue known as cartilage begins to wear down. That's where glucosamine comes in.

By Wendy Bowman

How Doctor On Demand Works
How Doctor On Demand Works

Not crazy about going into your doctor's or therapist's office these days? You might be interested in a telemedicine service like Doctor on Demand.

By Rhiannon Ball

Would You Undergo Surgery Just to Be Taller?
Would You Undergo Surgery Just to Be Taller?

Surgery to increase your height for cosmetic reasons is becoming more popular. But what's involved and should people do it?

By Alia Hoyt

Potential Snakebite Treatment Can Be Used in Crucial First Minutes
Potential Snakebite Treatment Can Be Used in Crucial First Minutes

Venomous snakebites are one of the world's largest hidden health problems. But now researchers believe they've found a new way to treat the problem onsite, before victims get to the hospital.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

Advertisement

How Telemedicine Can Help You During COVID-19 and Beyond
How Telemedicine Can Help You During COVID-19 and Beyond

Since the COVID-19 outbreak has people self-quarantining as much as possible, telemedicine has become a big alternative. But if you've never done it before, what can you expect?

By Alia Hoyt

How 'Charlotte's Web' Went From Iconic Kid Lit to Popular CBD Brand
How 'Charlotte's Web' Went From Iconic Kid Lit to Popular CBD Brand

A little girl with epilepsy caused the mash-up of a beloved children's book title and a CBD oil that changed medical history.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

What You Need to Know About Chloroquine and COVID-19
What You Need to Know About Chloroquine and COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump has been touting the malaria drug chloroquine as a possible miracle drug for coronavirus. Should we all be taking chloroquine?

By Patty Rasmussen

How Do Ventilators Work? Why Are They So Critical for the COVID-19 Pandemic?
How Do Ventilators Work? Why Are They So Critical for the COVID-19 Pandemic?

A ventilator is a machine that helps a person breathe by blowing oxygen into the lungs and removing carbon dioxide out of the lungs. They're a critical piece of equipment for coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Advertisement

Epidemiologists Are the 'Disease Detectives' Protecting Public Health
Epidemiologists Are the 'Disease Detectives' Protecting Public Health

Who do you call when there's a new disease outbreak? An epidemiologist. These disease detectives investigate the who, what, why, when and where of disease epidemics worldwide.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

Artificial Intelligence Discovers Antibiotic in Record Time
Artificial Intelligence Discovers Antibiotic in Record Time

Machine learning, or artificial intelligence, might just save us from bacterial infections in the future.

By Jesslyn Shields

10 Tips for Navigating the World of Medicare Supplements
10 Tips for Navigating the World of Medicare Supplements

Medicare supplement plans, or Medigap, covers costs that Medicare doesn't. But there are a lot of things to beware off before you buy one.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Why Do Antidepressants Have Warnings About Suicidal Thoughts?
Why Do Antidepressants Have Warnings About Suicidal Thoughts?

You've probably seen the ads for drugs to treat depression, and the warnings that they may cause suicidal thoughts. But why would that be?

By Alia Hoyt

Advertisement

What's the Difference Between Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Acetaminophen?
What's the Difference Between Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Acetaminophen?

If you've got a pain in your head or body, you'll probably reach for whatever's in your medicine cabinet. But is it really the right treatment? One size doesn't fit all – we explain the differences in pain relievers.

By Alia Hoyt

Dr. Rene Favaloro's Coronary Bypass Surgery Is Still Saving Lives
Dr. Rene Favaloro's Coronary Bypass Surgery Is Still Saving Lives

Doctors in the U.S. still perform about 500,000 surgeries each year with his life-saving technique.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky