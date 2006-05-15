Dentists are concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases, disorders, and malformations of the teeth, mouth, and jaws. Most people select a dentist with a general practice who can provide routine dental care and, if necessary, can recommend a dental specialist for those conditions needing specialized treatment. Some of the dental specialties include the following practices:

Orthodontia (straightening of teeth)

Periodontia (treatment of gums and underlying bone)

Endodontia (root canal treatment)

Exodontia (tooth extraction)

A dentist who is planning to establish a general practice completes four years of dental school and perhaps an optional one-year general residency. Dental specialists have additional training in their chosen specialty.

