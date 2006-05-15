Surgeons use surgical operations to treat disease, injury, or deformity. They go into the human body by way of incisions through the skin and sometimes muscles to alter, correct, remove, or replace the offending organ or tissue. The various surgical specialists include:

General surgeon (including surgery of the abdomen)

Thoracic (chest) surgeon

Cardiac (heart) surgeon

Oral (mouth) surgeon

Neurosurgeon (surgery of the nervous system, particularly the brain and spinal cord)

Plastic surgeon (to correct damage caused by injury or to improve appearance)

Orthopedic surgeon (to correct disorders of the bones, joints, ligaments, and tendons)

Surgeons work closely with internists, pathologists, radiologists, anesthesiologists, and other specialists.

Advertisement

After the usual four years of medical school, surgeons complete a general surgery internship and a general surgery residency, followed by additional training in their specific field of surgery.

©Publications International, Ltd.

This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.