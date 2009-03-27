Lipozene: What You Need to Know

" " Stomach problems are the main side effect of Lipozene. iStockphoto.com /DIGIcal

Because Lipozene is made of glucomannan, which is a fiber, most of the side effects are similar to those you might have experienced if you've ever eaten too much fiber: gastrointestinal in nature, including gas, bloating and diarrhea. If you're concerned about the impact of having a sticky goo down in your stomach, it may be reassuring to know that no cases of intestinal obstruction from expanding glucomannan have been reported [source: Natural & Alternative Treatments].

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Vladimir Vuksan, a professor of nutritional sciences at the University of Toronto, said that if you took glucomannan in quantities of 20 to 30 grams each day, "your gut would explode" [source: Woolston]. In comparison, Lipozene comes in doses of 1500 milligrams. However, Vuksan said that the 20 to 30 grams per day regimen, which also causes severe diarrhea and gastrointestinal distress, was the best estimate for how much glucomannan would be necessary to achieve substantial weight loss [source: Woolston].

If you do the math, you may see that ordering those comparatively small doses of glucomannan offered by Lipozene may end with the side effect of regret. In fact, a simple Internet search will yield consumers many negative reviews and buyer beware warnings. And if the supplement really is inefficient, that regret does not come for cheap. If you take the maximum amount of Lipozene deemed to be safe by the manufacturer (6 capsules a day), then each 60-count bottle of Lipozene will last for only 10 days. At a cost of roughly $30 per bottle, that brings the cost of a one month supply to $90 [sources: Leamy, Woolsten]. If you're really interested in trying glucomannan, then other manufacturers sell supplements for one-third the price [source: Woolsten]. You may, however, get the same results from eating things rich in soluble fiber, including oat bran and apples.

