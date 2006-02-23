Tamiflu Overview

" " Crystalization of oseltamivir phosphate, the active ingredient in Tamiflu Photo courtesy Roche

Tamiflu (oseltamivir phosphate) is an antiviral drug marketed by the Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche. It belongs to a group of drugs called neuraminidase inhibitors and can shorten the duration and lessen the severity of the type A and B strains of the flu, as well as bird flu.

Each 75-milligram capsule contains the active chemical oseltamivir, as well as several inactive ingredients. Scientists synthesize oseltamivir from shikimic acid, a naturally occurring substance found in plants like Chinese star anise, ginkgo, spruce, pine and fir trees.

Roche primarily obtains shikimic acid from the Chinese star anise, a spice found in the star-shaped fruit of the Illicium verum, a small evergreen tree. Roche uses a specific type of anise that grows in four mountain provinces (Guanxi, Sichuan, Yunnan and Guizhou) of southwest China. Because these regions are high altitude and have a hot, humid, climate, they produce a higher purity and greater yield of star anise than other regions.

Tamiflu capsules with star anise fruit and pods Photo courtesy Roche

The manufacture of Tamiflu involves a complex, 10-step process that takes approximately 6-8 months to complete. First, a Roche supplier extracts shikimic acid from the pods (the part that wraps around the seeds) of the star anise. The remaining steps involve a series of complex chemical reactions. Thirty kilograms (66 pounds) of star anise produces only 1 kilogram (just over 2 pounds) of shikimic acid.

Although most shikimic acid comes from star anise, Roche and its partners are increasingly using fermentation to produce it. Roche uses a special strain of the E. Coli bacteria in its fermentation process. When these bacteria are overfed glucose, or sugar, they produce shikimic acid. This process could produce greater yields of shikimic acid, and scientists are working to improve the fermentation process so they can use it more readily.

Tamiflu targets a protein called neuraminidase that lives on the flu virus cells. This protein helps the flu virus break through the cell walls so it can move on to other cells and replicate itself. Tamiflu inhibits the neuraminidase protein, so that the virus can't leave the cell to infect other cells. Eventually, the virus dies.

Tamiflu can't stop the flu entirely. However, studies have shown that if you take it within 48 hours of showing symptoms, it can shorten the duration of the flu (strains A and B). Patients with the flu who took it felt better 30 percent (or 1.3 days) faster than people who didn't take it [ref]. The drug also can help protect you from getting the flu if you're exposed to someone who has it. But Tamiflu can't prevent the spread of the disease, and it won't stop illnesses (like the common cold) that resemble the flu.

Tamiflu isn't cheap, either. A 10-dose course can cost $60 to $80 in the United States. Currently there is no generic version of the drug available in the U.S.

Between 2004 and 2005, 12 children in Japan reportedly died after taking Tamiflu. However, the children also had neurological problems that could have been associated with the flu itself. In November 2005, the Pediatric Advisory Committee of the FDA ruled that the drug was safe for children [ref].

We'll find out how Tamiflu stands up to bird flu in the next section.

Taking Tamiflu Tamiflu is available by prescription only, in both pill and liquid form. Each pill contains 75 milligrams of the drug, and the liquid (intended for children or adults who can't swallow pills) is a 12 milligram/milliliter suspension. For the drug to work, you must start taking it within a day or two of your first symptoms. Then you take Tamiflu twice a day for five days. Doctors recommend that you take all 10 doses, even if you start to feel better before you're finished. Tamiflu is generally safe for adults and children ages one and up. The most common side effects are nausea and vomiting, but you can help prevent them by taking the drug with food. Other, less common side effects are bronchitis, insomnia, skin rashes and vertigo. People who are allergic to oseltamivir phosphate, or any of Tamiflu's other ingredients shouldn't take it. It's also not recommended for women who are pregnant or nursing. You should tell your doctor if you are on any other medication, or if you have kidney or heart problems. Read More