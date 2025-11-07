Thalidomide: How a Miracle Medication Became a Global Tragedy

Thalidomide was developed by a Swiss pharmaceutical company and quickly gained popularity worldwide, especially in Europe.

However, the drug's teratogenic properties caused birth defects in thousands of babies. Even a single dose during pregnancy could interfere with limb development and lead to severe congenital abnormalities, a condition known as thalidomide embryopathy.

The thalidomide scandal highlighted the urgent need for global regulatory reform. While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) initially blocked thalidomide thanks to the caution of Dr. Frances Kelsey, the drug was distributed in over 40 countries.

Babies born with thalidomide-related disabilities still live today, supported by organizations like the Thalidomide Trust.