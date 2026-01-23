9 Best Countries for Healthcare (Important Info for Expats)

" " A focus on preventative healthcare goes a long way in Japan. BaLL LunLa / Shutterstock

If you are researching the best countries for healthcare, you are really comparing how well national systems deliver quality medical care, control costs, and produce strong health outcomes.

International rankings typically look at universal coverage, healthcare spending, patient safety, life expectancy, administrative efficiency, and access to primary care services.

Based on recent international surveys from organizations like the World Health Organization and the Commonwealth Fund, these countries consistently stand out.