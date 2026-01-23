9 Best Countries for Healthcare (Important Info for Expats)

By: Wren Corvayne  |  Jan 23, 2026
A focus on preventative healthcare goes a long way in Japan. BaLL LunLa / Shutterstock

If you are researching the best countries for healthcare, you are really comparing how well national systems deliver quality medical care, control costs, and produce strong health outcomes.

International rankings typically look at universal coverage, healthcare spending, patient safety, life expectancy, administrative efficiency, and access to primary care services.

Advertisement

Based on recent international surveys from organizations like the World Health Organization and the Commonwealth Fund, these countries consistently stand out.

Contents
  1. France
  2. Japan
  3. Sweden
  4. Germany
  5. United Kingdom
  6. Australia
  7. Switzerland
  8. Netherlands
  9. Canada
  10. How Healthcare Systems Are Compared

1. France

France is frequently ranked among the best healthcare systems in the world. Its national public health system provides universal healthcare coverage funded through a mix of payroll taxes and government support.

Patients enjoy universal access to primary care physicians, specialist consultations, and hospital care, with the public insurance covering most costs and private complementary insurance covering required copayments. Strong preventive care and low mortality rates contribute to excellent patient outcomes.

Advertisement

2. Japan

Japan delivers high-quality healthcare with remarkable cost effectiveness.

Universal health insurance ensures that all residents can access medical services, diagnostic tests, and hospital care at regulated prices.

Advertisement

Japan’s health system emphasizes preventive services, which helps support one of the highest life expectancy rates among high-income countries.

3. Sweden

Sweden’s public healthcare system prioritizes equity and patient centered care. Funded primarily through taxes, the system guarantees universal access and strong primary care providers.

Sweden also invests heavily in digital health records and patient safety, while maintaining strict privacy standards. Maternal mortality and avoidable mortality rates in Sweden are among the lowest in developed countries.

Advertisement

4. Germany

Germany operates one of the oldest universal healthcare systems. Its health coverage model blends public healthcare with private insurers, allowing choice while maintaining universal access.

High healthcare spending supports advanced medical facilities, a strong workforce of healthcare professionals, and consistent quality care.

Advertisement

5. United Kingdom

The United Kingdom’s National Health Service provides comprehensive public healthcare. The NHS offers free access to medical care at the point of delivery for permanent residents.

While resource pressures exist, the system performs well in preventive care, chronic disease management, and cost control compared to comparable countries.

Advertisement

6. Australia

Australia combines public and private sector healthcare effectively. Its universal health care system guarantees basic coverage, while private insurance expands choice and reduces wait times.

Strong primary care services and patient safety standards help deliver high-quality healthcare across urban and rural areas.

Advertisement

7. Switzerland

Switzerland’s healthcare system is known for quality and efficiency.

Universal coverage is achieved through mandatory private health insurance regulated by government agencies. Although healthcare costs are high, patient outcomes, hospital care quality, and access to medical services remain excellent.

Advertisement

8. Netherlands

The Netherlands emphasizes patient choice and competition. Private providers deliver care under strict regulation, ensuring universal access and high quality care. Administrative efficiency and strong primary care physicians contribute to positive health outcomes.

Advertisement

9. Canada

Canada’s publicly funded healthcare system focuses on equity. Universal healthcare coverage ensures access to essential medical services without direct charges.

While wait times for specialist care can be longer, patient outcomes and financial protection remain strong.

Advertisement

How Healthcare Systems Are Compared

International health comparisons help identify strengths and gaps across systems.

While rankings evaluate health care delivery, patient outcomes, healthcare expenditures, mortality rates, and access to preventive care, no single metric defines the best healthcare systems.

In the end, the best healthcare system depends on priorities.

Some countries excel at cost control, others at access or innovation. What unites the top performers is universal access, strong primary care, and a commitment to quality medical care.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...