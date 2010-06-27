Health
Wellness

Wellness

There are many approaches and countless factors that make up a persons overall wellness. HowStuffWorks has extensive coverage on the different types of natural medicine such as DIY remedies and traditional Chinese medicine.

How Often Do You Really Need to Shower?

How to Combat 'Mask Breath' and the Pandemic of Halitosis

What in the World Are Tonsil Stones?

Why You May Like Floating in a Sensory Deprivation Tank

Is Cold-Shocking Your Body After a Sauna a Good Idea?

IV Drip Bars Are a Hot Trend, But Are They Safe?

7,000 Steps Is the New 10,000 Steps

Why Athletes Love Blood Flow Restriction Training

How Many Calories Will the Tour de France Winner Burn?

Why Anti-anxiety Drug Phenibut Is So Controversial

Do Nootropics ('Smart Drugs') Actually Work?

Juul 'Make the Switch' Ads Drawing Flak From Anti-tobacco Activists

Phthalates Are Everywhere and Scientists Are Worried

People's Bodies Now Run Cooler Than 'Normal' – Even in the Bolivian Amazon

Should You Always Take Off Your Shoes in Your Home?

A Simple Salt Swap Could Save Thousands of Lives, Maybe Yours

How Religion and Anti-regulatory Bias Birthed a $36 Billion Supplement Industry

Should We Be Worried About Nitrates in Our Food?

Can Lettuce Water Really Help You Sleep?

What to Know About CBG, the Mother of All Cannabinoids

What Does Science Say About the Health Benefits of Cordyceps?

Why Are Our Vaccine Doses Different at Different Ages? An Immunologist Explains

When It's Best to Administer a COVID-19 Test at Home

Experts Warn Against Off-label Use of COVID-19 Vaccines For Kids

FDA Takes Step Toward Non-addictive Cigarettes

Quit Smoking. Period.

FDA Extends Tobacco Regulations to Cover E-Cigarettes, Hookahs and More

Box Breathing Could Help Curb Your Freak-out Moments

Isolation and Monotony Stress the Brain. Here's How to Cope

A Moo-ving New Therapy: Cuddle Up to a Cow

Vampire Facials May Be Bloody Bad for You

Have Most Plastic Surgeons Had Surgery Themselves?

Citing the Rise of Crazy Plastic Surgery Videos, Critics Draw Up Code of Ethics

Who Is the Oldest Person to Ever Live?

"Massive" Drop in U.S. Life Expectancy Partly From COVID-19

Scientists Think Humans Could Live to Be 150!

What Do Pheromones Do to People and Animals?

Man's War With Unwanted Body Hair

Why Aren’t There More Patterns in Male Pattern Baldness?

Do Too-tight Jog Bras Impair Breathing?

Acupuncture Doesn't Help Women With PCOS Get Pregnant

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome on the Brain

15 Modern Conveniences That Are Bad for Your Health

Are baby boomers healthier than previous generations?

How to Stop Grinding Teeth

What is vitamin A?

Why Are Our Vaccine Doses Different at Different Ages? An Immunologist Explains
Our immune systems change as we get older, which is why babies and teens can't take the same dose of a vaccine that adults can take.

By Brian Peppers

7,000 Steps Is the New 10,000 Steps
If you're always falling short of that arbitrary 10,000-step daily goal, we have good news. Your health can benefit just as much if you hit fewer steps, too.

By Lindsay Bottoms

When It's Best to Administer a COVID-19 Test at Home
Over-the-counter rapid antigen tests can help slow the spread of coronavirus, but only if you use them properly. We'll tell you when and how to use them.

By Zoë McLaren

A Simple Salt Swap Could Save Thousands of Lives, Maybe Yours
A landmark study showed that switching from salt to a salt substitute could lower the risk of strokes, heart disease and premature death.

By Alia Hoyt

Experts Warn Against Off-label Use of COVID-19 Vaccines For Kids
The FDA fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 and older, but that still leaves children under age 12 ineligible to get vaccinated. Should off-label use be considered to protect them?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

What Are Booster Shots and When Do You Need Them?
Vaccines stimulate our immune system to help protect us from a specific disease or virus, like COVID-19. But sometimes that protection wanes and we need additional doses, or booster shots.

By Joanna Thompson

How Often Do You Really Need to Shower?
Skipping your daily shower doesn't necessarily mean you're lazy — it can actually be good for your skin, say doctors.

By Alia Hoyt

How Religion and Anti-regulatory Bias Birthed a $36 Billion Supplement Industry
Supplements promise the moon – lose weight, end depression, stop smoking, sleep better, get young again! The supplement industry grew to massive proportions by offering up perfection in a pill.

By Conor Heffernan

Why Athletes Love Blood Flow Restriction Training
Blood flow restriction training, or BFR, is a technique in which athletes intentionally limit the blood flow to a specific area of the body during a workout using a band or cuff. But can anyone benefit from this technique?

By Joanna Thompson

Is It Safe to Travel With Unvaccinated Kids? 6 Questions Answered
When thinking about traveling with unvaccinated children, two types of risk should be considered – the direct risk for the child and the risk of transmission to others.

By William C. Miller

Can Lettuce Water Really Help You Sleep?
A TikTok trend is pretty harmless, but can lettuce leaves steeped in water really help your insomnia?

By Jesslyn Shields

Pfizer Says It's Time for Booster Shots. What Do Experts Think?
Pfizer says COVID-19 booster shots are necessary, but the CDC and FDA say they're not. Are these mixed messages only going to confuse those who are still not vaccinated? We asked some expert vaccinologists for their opinion.

By Joanna Thompson

Who Is the Oldest Person to Ever Live?
You think you're old? We're pretty certain you've got nothing on these two Guinness World Record holders who lived seriously long lives. And we mean long!

By Sarah Gleim

How Many Calories Will the Tour de France Winner Burn?
The winner of the Tour de France has to eat constantly to generate enough energy to complete all 21 stages of the grueling race. But just how many calories will the winner burn in the end?

By John Eric Goff

"Massive" Drop in U.S. Life Expectancy Partly From COVID-19
A study published by the British Medical Association found average life expectancy in the U.S. dropped between 2018 and 2020 by almost two years, the largest ever since WWII.

By Sarah Gleim

Scientists Think Humans Could Live to Be 150!
Does we really know the limit of the human life span? So far, the longest a person has lived is 122 years. Can we push it even longer?

By Richard Faragher

Why Are There COVID Vaccines But No HIV Vaccines?
When COVID-19 hit the world in 2020, scientists went into overdrive and developed several successful vaccines. Yet the push for an HIV/AIDS vaccine has been going on for nearly 40 years with no viable result. Why?

By Ronald C. Desrosiers

Vaccine Hesitancy Is Nothing New But It Can Be Overcome
Vaccine hesitancy has a long history in the world. Why is that and what can be done to change it?

By Alia Hoyt

What Does Johnson & Johnson's Vaccine Pause Mean for You?
The CDC and FDA are halting the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at least until further review. If you got the J&J vaccine, should you be worried?

By William Petri

Phthalates Are Everywhere and Scientists Are Worried
You might not have heard the word phthalates, but you've been exposed to them. They're chemicals that make plastics stronger and they're in just about everything you touch. But are they harmful to your health?

By Stephanie Parker

What to Know About CBG, the Mother of All Cannabinoids
CBG, or cannabigerol, is the building block to all other cannabinoids. It's touted as being the cure-it-all cannabis product, but does it live up to that hype?

By John Donovan

Tired of Sitting All Day? These 5 Calisthenics Can Get You Moving
Sitting on your butt all day can do a number on your health. Calisthenics, which is resistance training using your body weight, is a great way to stay in shape.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Should We Be Worried About Nitrates in Our Food?
Nitrates are found not only in processed meats, but also naturally occur in green vegetables as well. So, are they dangerous?

By Alia Hoyt

4 Questions About Johnson & Johnson's Vaccine Answered
The FDA found the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine safe and effective. So how does it differ from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, and is one better than the others?

By Maureen Ferran

Two COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Are Gamechangers
While the coronavirus still rages across the globe, Moderna and Pfizer both have achieved more than 90 percent efficacy in their mRNA COVID-19 vaccine trials. Does this mean an end to the pandemic is in sight?

By John Donovan