There are many approaches and countless factors that make up a persons overall wellness. HowStuffWorks has extensive coverage on the different types of natural medicine such as DIY remedies and traditional Chinese medicine.
Topics to Explore:
Our immune systems change as we get older, which is why babies and teens can't take the same dose of a vaccine that adults can take.
If you're always falling short of that arbitrary 10,000-step daily goal, we have good news. Your health can benefit just as much if you hit fewer steps, too.
Over-the-counter rapid antigen tests can help slow the spread of coronavirus, but only if you use them properly. We'll tell you when and how to use them.
By Zoë McLaren
Advertisement
A landmark study showed that switching from salt to a salt substitute could lower the risk of strokes, heart disease and premature death.
By Alia Hoyt
The FDA fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 and older, but that still leaves children under age 12 ineligible to get vaccinated. Should off-label use be considered to protect them?
Vaccines stimulate our immune system to help protect us from a specific disease or virus, like COVID-19. But sometimes that protection wanes and we need additional doses, or booster shots.
Skipping your daily shower doesn't necessarily mean you're lazy — it can actually be good for your skin, say doctors.
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
Supplements promise the moon – lose weight, end depression, stop smoking, sleep better, get young again! The supplement industry grew to massive proportions by offering up perfection in a pill.
Blood flow restriction training, or BFR, is a technique in which athletes intentionally limit the blood flow to a specific area of the body during a workout using a band or cuff. But can anyone benefit from this technique?
When thinking about traveling with unvaccinated children, two types of risk should be considered – the direct risk for the child and the risk of transmission to others.
A TikTok trend is pretty harmless, but can lettuce leaves steeped in water really help your insomnia?
Advertisement
Pfizer says COVID-19 booster shots are necessary, but the CDC and FDA say they're not. Are these mixed messages only going to confuse those who are still not vaccinated? We asked some expert vaccinologists for their opinion.
You think you're old? We're pretty certain you've got nothing on these two Guinness World Record holders who lived seriously long lives. And we mean long!
By Sarah Gleim
The winner of the Tour de France has to eat constantly to generate enough energy to complete all 21 stages of the grueling race. But just how many calories will the winner burn in the end?
A study published by the British Medical Association found average life expectancy in the U.S. dropped between 2018 and 2020 by almost two years, the largest ever since WWII.
By Sarah Gleim
Advertisement
Does we really know the limit of the human life span? So far, the longest a person has lived is 122 years. Can we push it even longer?
When COVID-19 hit the world in 2020, scientists went into overdrive and developed several successful vaccines. Yet the push for an HIV/AIDS vaccine has been going on for nearly 40 years with no viable result. Why?
Vaccine hesitancy has a long history in the world. Why is that and what can be done to change it?
By Alia Hoyt
The CDC and FDA are halting the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at least until further review. If you got the J&J vaccine, should you be worried?
Advertisement
You might not have heard the word phthalates, but you've been exposed to them. They're chemicals that make plastics stronger and they're in just about everything you touch. But are they harmful to your health?
CBG, or cannabigerol, is the building block to all other cannabinoids. It's touted as being the cure-it-all cannabis product, but does it live up to that hype?
By John Donovan
Sitting on your butt all day can do a number on your health. Calisthenics, which is resistance training using your body weight, is a great way to stay in shape.
Nitrates are found not only in processed meats, but also naturally occur in green vegetables as well. So, are they dangerous?
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
The FDA found the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine safe and effective. So how does it differ from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, and is one better than the others?
While the coronavirus still rages across the globe, Moderna and Pfizer both have achieved more than 90 percent efficacy in their mRNA COVID-19 vaccine trials. Does this mean an end to the pandemic is in sight?
By John Donovan