Are there stretches you can do for osteoarthritis of the hip?

A stretching routine should be part of your regular exercise plan. You should do stretching exercises every day to help alleviate symptoms of osteoarthritis of the hip [source:NIAMS]. The following are stretches that can help alleviate your osteoarthritis of the hip symptoms [source: Pain Joint Solutions]:

Hip Flexor Stretch: Go into a half kneeling position with your right leg bent in a 90-degree angle and your left knee and lower left leg on the ground. Make sure your back is straight and aligned. Next, bend forward through your pelvis. You will feel a stretch in your front left hip.

Piriformis Stretch: For this stretch, lie down on your back. To stretch your right leg, position your right ankle on your left knee. Next, move your left leg toward your chest. You will feel a stretch in your right buttocks.

Knee to Chest Stretch: Lie on your back and bring one knee toward your chest while keeping the other leg straight.

Hamstring Stretch: Lie on your back and hook your foot around a rope. Extend that foot straight into the air, while keeping your other leg bent and firmly planted on the ground. You will feel a stretch in the back of your knee or thigh.

Hold each stretch for 20 seconds and repeat each stretch with each leg, three separate times [source: Joint Pain Solutions]. A regular stretching program can help alleviate hip, groin, thigh, buttocks and knee pain associated with osteoarthritis of the hip. Moreover, regular stretching will improve your mobility and flexibility. Make sure to also include a strengthening program and aerobic fitness into your overall exercise plan [source: NIAMS]. Consult your physical therapist or doctor for a specific stretching routine that suits your needs and your health condition.

Advertisement