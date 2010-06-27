Health
Arthritis

Arthritis is defined as the inflammation of joints, and symptoms include stiffness and pain. It often afflicts older people's hands, inhibiting mobility and fine motor skills. Learn about the causes of arthritis and how it can be treated.

Is it easy to cope with mild osteoarthritis of the spine?

Do any supplements for osteoarthritis really work?

Are knee injections a possible treatment for osteoarthritis?

Are there any nonsurgical arthritis treatments?

Could you have RA?

What should I do when arthritis symptoms get worse?

Can you get arthritis from cracking your knuckles?

Who can help treat my arthritis?

Is there a link between posture and arthritis pain?

How to Adjust to Life With Arthritis

Can you get arthritis from cracking your knuckles?
Mom always said, "Don't crack your knuckles! You'll get arthritis!" It's time to separate fact from fiction once and for all, and find out if Mom was right.

By Laurie L. Dove

Who can help treat my arthritis?
A whole team of healthcare professionals can help you with arthritis. Learn who treats which aspects of your disease in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What does arthritis do to my joints?
Arthritis is a disease that causes inflammation and damage to the joints. Learn what arthritis can do to your joints in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Is there a link between posture and arthritis pain?
For people with arthritis, joint stress and pain can severely limit mobility. Learn if there is a link between posture and arthritis pain in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Is it easy to cope with mild osteoarthritis of the spine?
Mild osteoarthritis of the spine includes minor back pain and stiffness. Learn more about mild osteoarthritis of the spine from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Does your social life have an impact on your arthritis pain?
There's no need to give up everything you love just because you have arthritis. Learn more about how your social life can impact on your arthritis pain in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Are there any nonsurgical arthritis treatments?
There are various treatments available to help relieve the pain and swelling of arthritis. Learn if there are any nonsurgical arthritis treatments in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can opiates really be used as an effective arthritis treatment?
Opiates include narcotics like morphine. Learn whether they can be used to treat arthritis in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Could you have RA?
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease that attacks the body's joint tissues. Learn if you could have RA from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Do any supplements for osteoarthritis really work?
Preliminary research suggests that certain supplements, such as glucosamine, relieve symptoms related to osteoarthritis. Learn more about supplements for osteoarthritis from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Are knee injections a possible treatment for osteoarthritis?
Knee injections are a standard treatment for osteoarthritis. Learn more about knee injections for osteoarthritis from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How do you control osteoarthritis in your hands?
There are several effective treatments for osteoarthritis of the hand, including over-the-counter medication. Learn more about how you can control osteoarthritis in your hands from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Are there exercises you can do for osteoarthritis of the knee?
There are various exercises you can do to relieve symptoms related to osteoarthritis of the knee, such as strengthening exercises. Learn more about exercises you can do for osteoarthritis of the knee from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Are there stretches you can do for osteoarthritis of the hip?
There are several stretches for osteoarthritis of the hip, including the hip flexor stretch. Learn more about stretches for osteoarthritis of the hip from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How can osteoarthritis of the knee affect your workout?
Osteoarthritis of the knee can lead to pain and swelling during your workout. Learn more about how osteoarthritis of the knee can affect your workout from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How do you run with osteoarthritis of the knee?
There are several effective ways to reduce osteoarthritis symptoms of the knee while running. Learn more about how you can run with osteoarthritis of the knee from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

You have osteoarthritis in your hands. What can you expect?
Symptoms of osteoarthritis of the hands include swelling, pain and stiffness. Learn more about what to expect with osteoarthritis in the hands from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How do you cope with multi-level degenerative osteoarthritis?
Treatment for multilevel degenerative osteoarthritis includes both medical and nonmedical intervention. Learn more about how to cope with multilevel degenerative osteoarthritis from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some signs and symptoms of medial compartment osteoarthritis?
Medial compartment osteoarthritis occurs when your inner knee cartilage deteriorates and typically results in knee pain, stiffness and swelling. Learn more about the signs and symptoms of medical compartment osteoarthritis from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Is it easy to cope with mild osteoarthritis of the hip?
Mild osteoarthritis of the hip typically involves minor symptoms and is well-managed with nondrug treatments and over-the-counter medications. Learn more about coping with mild osteoarthritis of the hip from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some symptoms of osteoarthritis of the hip?
Symptoms of osteoarthritis of the hip gradually increase over time and typically include joint pain, stiffness and tenderness. Learn more about symptoms of osteoarthritis of the hip from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are the worst foods to eat when you have osteoarthritis?
There are several foods you should avoid if you have osteoarthritis, including foods high in saturated fat. Learn more about the worst foods for osteoarthritis from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What is bi-compartmental osteoarthritis?
Bi-compartmental osteoarthritis involves deterioration of the knee joint in both the medial and lateral compartments. Learn more about bi-compartmental osteoarthritis from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What is cervical osteoarthritis?
Cervical osteoarthritis is caused by wear and tear on the cartilage and disks in your neck. Learn more about cervical osteoarthritis from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What is degenerative osteoarthritis of the lower spine?
Degenerative osteoarthritis of the lower spine is caused by deterioration of cartilage in the spine. Learn more about degenerative osteoarthritis of the lower spine from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors