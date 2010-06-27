Arthritis is defined as the inflammation of joints, and symptoms include stiffness and pain. It often afflicts older people's hands, inhibiting mobility and fine motor skills. Learn about the causes of arthritis and how it can be treated.
Topics to Explore:
Mom always said, "Don't crack your knuckles! You'll get arthritis!" It's time to separate fact from fiction once and for all, and find out if Mom was right.
A whole team of healthcare professionals can help you with arthritis. Learn who treats which aspects of your disease in this article.
Arthritis is a disease that causes inflammation and damage to the joints. Learn what arthritis can do to your joints in this article.
For people with arthritis, joint stress and pain can severely limit mobility. Learn if there is a link between posture and arthritis pain in this article.
Mild osteoarthritis of the spine includes minor back pain and stiffness. Learn more about mild osteoarthritis of the spine from this article.
There's no need to give up everything you love just because you have arthritis. Learn more about how your social life can impact on your arthritis pain in this article.
There are various treatments available to help relieve the pain and swelling of arthritis. Learn if there are any nonsurgical arthritis treatments in this article.
Opiates include narcotics like morphine. Learn whether they can be used to treat arthritis in this article.
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease that attacks the body's joint tissues. Learn if you could have RA from this article.
Preliminary research suggests that certain supplements, such as glucosamine, relieve symptoms related to osteoarthritis. Learn more about supplements for osteoarthritis from this article.
Knee injections are a standard treatment for osteoarthritis. Learn more about knee injections for osteoarthritis from this article.
There are several effective treatments for osteoarthritis of the hand, including over-the-counter medication. Learn more about how you can control osteoarthritis in your hands from this article.
There are various exercises you can do to relieve symptoms related to osteoarthritis of the knee, such as strengthening exercises. Learn more about exercises you can do for osteoarthritis of the knee from this article.
There are several stretches for osteoarthritis of the hip, including the hip flexor stretch. Learn more about stretches for osteoarthritis of the hip from this article.
Osteoarthritis of the knee can lead to pain and swelling during your workout. Learn more about how osteoarthritis of the knee can affect your workout from this article.
There are several effective ways to reduce osteoarthritis symptoms of the knee while running. Learn more about how you can run with osteoarthritis of the knee from this article.
Symptoms of osteoarthritis of the hands include swelling, pain and stiffness. Learn more about what to expect with osteoarthritis in the hands from this article.
Treatment for multilevel degenerative osteoarthritis includes both medical and nonmedical intervention. Learn more about how to cope with multilevel degenerative osteoarthritis from this article.
Medial compartment osteoarthritis occurs when your inner knee cartilage deteriorates and typically results in knee pain, stiffness and swelling. Learn more about the signs and symptoms of medical compartment osteoarthritis from this article.
Mild osteoarthritis of the hip typically involves minor symptoms and is well-managed with nondrug treatments and over-the-counter medications. Learn more about coping with mild osteoarthritis of the hip from this article.
Symptoms of osteoarthritis of the hip gradually increase over time and typically include joint pain, stiffness and tenderness. Learn more about symptoms of osteoarthritis of the hip from this article.
There are several foods you should avoid if you have osteoarthritis, including foods high in saturated fat. Learn more about the worst foods for osteoarthritis from this article.
Bi-compartmental osteoarthritis involves deterioration of the knee joint in both the medial and lateral compartments. Learn more about bi-compartmental osteoarthritis from this article.
Cervical osteoarthritis is caused by wear and tear on the cartilage and disks in your neck. Learn more about cervical osteoarthritis from this article.
Degenerative osteoarthritis of the lower spine is caused by deterioration of cartilage in the spine. Learn more about degenerative osteoarthritis of the lower spine from this article.