What are some symptoms of osteoarthritis of the hip?

Osteoarthritis of the the hip is a common condition that affects nearly 10 million Americans every year. Symptoms are the result of prolonged wear and tear of the hip joint. The cartilage in your hip, which helps your hip joint glide properly, tends to wear thin over time. Hip cartilage that is healthy is nice and smooth; damaged cartilage is rough, which causes irritation [source: Mayo Clinic]. You are at increased risk of developing osteoarthritis of the hip if you are elderly, have a family history of the disease, experienced a hip injury or are obese [source: AAOS].

Not to be taken lightly, symptoms of osteoarthritis of the hip can cause significant discomfort in performing everyday tasks. Symptoms tend to gradually increase over a long period of time. If caught early, appropriate treatment can help delay or prevent the worsening of symptoms. Watch out for early signs of osteoarthritis of the hip, including groin, thigh or buttock stiffness when you wake up in the morning [source: AAOS]. Having problems getting out of bed? This may be a sign of trouble. You may also notice that hip pain increases with activity and decreases overnight.

Advertisement

Typical symptoms of moderate to severe osteoarthritis of the hip include hip pain during or after activities, joint tenderness and stiffness, decreased range of hip motion, the formation of hard bumps around the joint area, and a grating feeling or grating sound when you move your hip [source: Mayo Clinic]. Severe osteoarthritis of the hip can be debilitating, causing you to remain bedridden and unable to work or do daily life activities. Seek medical attention if you have joint pain or stiffness that lasts more than two weeks. There are effective treatment options for this condition, so there is no need to simply suffer through the pain by taking over-the-counter medication.