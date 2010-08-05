High Blood Pressure Symptoms

It's true that high blood pressure may not be accompanied by any symptoms. If you do have symptoms, however, it is key to your health that you tell your doctor about them. Your symptoms may point to a health problem that is related to your high blood pressure such as:

blood vessel disease called peripheral vascular disease

coronary heart disease , called CHD for short

Cushing's syndrome

diabetes

gout

heart failure

high blood cholesterol

kidney disease

sexual problems

sleep apnea

Be prepared to answer any questions your doctor has about your symptoms so that you can talk about the risk factors you can do something about.