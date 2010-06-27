From atrial fibrillation to heart attacks and congestive heart failure, the articles in this section cover cardiovascular conditions and the treatments available.
It might be OK for a Smurf to have blue fingers, but for the rest of us, it's something you don't want to see. Cyanosis is usually a sign of a bigger health problem.
By Alia Hoyt
A groundbreaking study upends conventional wisdom on heart stents for treating stable angina.
Skipping breakfast might seem innocuous, but a new study finds it associated with atherosclerosis and a wider waistline.
A U.K. study that lasted years and involved thousands of people suggests a link between slow walking and cardiovascular mortality.
Thanks to a portable driver, Stan Larkin was able to live with an artificial heart out in the real world for 555 days.
A new study finds that babies are surprisingly willing to resist the dark side — to a certain point.
By Robert Lamb
Do you need to lower you cholesterol? Here is an eight step plan to lower your cholesterol.
Your target heart rate depends on several individual factors. Learn more about what target heart rate is and what factors are used to determine it.
Knowing what to eat on the DASH diet can help lower your cholesterol. Learn more about what an individual needs to consume to get the most out of the DASH diet.
Fat on a low cholesterol diet is not bad in small servings, especially if it is the type of good fat. Learn more about controlling your fat intake while on a diet.
There are many different types of vascular diseases, including peripheral artery disease, Buerger's disease, and aneurysms. Learn more about vascular diseases from this article.
What we eat affects our heart and blood circulation -- either helping to prevent or cause heart attacks and strokes. Read on to learn about 10 heart-healthy foods to supercharge your heart.
Eating lower cholesterol foods when you dine out can lead to a healthier figure. Learn more about making lower cholesterol food choices you eat out at restaurants.
Fried foods and cholesterol are typically talked about in the same sentence because of the effects fried foods have on cholesterol. Learn about the relationship between fried foods and cholesterol levels.
Meats and high cholesterol are commonly linked to one another for many reasons. Learn more about how meats and high cholesterol interact with each other with the information in this article.
BMI, or body mass index, and high cholesterol are commonly linked to one another. Learn more about BMI and its relationship to high cholesterol with the help of this article.
Whole milk and high cholesterol are commonly linked to one another. Learn more about whole milk and its relationship to high cholesterol in this article.
There are many variables that can increase a person's risk for developing high cholesterol. Learn more about how heredity can affect the risk of high cholesterol in an individual.
Do you know if you are at risk for high cholesterol? Find out if you are susceptible to this illness and what you can do to prevent this disease from effecting your body.
Diabetes and cholesterol have some similarities that you should be aware about. See what we have uncovered about cholesterol and its relationship to diabetes.
Age, gender and cholesterol are all factors that can affect your health. Learn more about the causes and risks that pose a problem to cholesterol levels.
Age and high cholesterol are closely linked to one another for many reasons. Learn more about this unique relationship between age and high cholesterol in this article.
Many factors can contribute to high blood pressure but how can calcium effect blood pressure? Find out the answer to this question and more with this help of this article.
The recommended cholesterol level for people at risk for heart disease is different for every person that could be susceptible to this disease. Learn more about the recommended cholesterol levels that an individual at risk should be aware about.
Symptoms of a heart attack can be varied depending on the individual, but a good indicator of a heart attack is shortness of breath. Learn more about the signs of a heart attack here.