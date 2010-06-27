Health
Cardiovascular Conditions

From atrial fibrillation to heart attacks and congestive heart failure, the articles in this section cover cardiovascular conditions and the treatments available.

8 Step Plan to Lower Your Cholesterol

Cyanosis: Why Your Fingers Turn Blue

Skipping Breakfast Associated With Hardened Arteries, Say Heart Specialists

Slow Walkers May Be at Greater Risk of Heart-related Death, Study Shows

Are high blood pressure medicines for me?

Heart Stents Fail to Alleviate Chest Pain, New Study Finds

How is CHD treated?

When do most heart attacks occur -- and why?

How could someone with relatively healthy arteries be at risk for a heart attack?

5 Ways Cholesterol Can Affect Your Sex Life

Atrial Fibrillation Overview

Cyanosis: Why Your Fingers Turn Blue

It might be OK for a Smurf to have blue fingers, but for the rest of us, it's something you don't want to see. Cyanosis is usually a sign of a bigger health problem.

By Alia Hoyt

Heart Stents Fail to Alleviate Chest Pain, New Study Finds

A groundbreaking study upends conventional wisdom on heart stents for treating stable angina.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Skipping Breakfast Associated With Hardened Arteries, Say Heart Specialists

Skipping breakfast might seem innocuous, but a new study finds it associated with atherosclerosis and a wider waistline.

By Jesslyn Shields

Slow Walkers May Be at Greater Risk of Heart-related Death, Study Shows

A U.K. study that lasted years and involved thousands of people suggests a link between slow walking and cardiovascular mortality.

By Shelley Danzy

This Man Carried His 'Heart' in a Backpack for Over a Year

Thanks to a portable driver, Stan Larkin was able to live with an artificial heart out in the real world for 555 days.

By Kathryn Whitbourne

Babies Can't Be Bribed, Unless the Payoff Is Right

A new study finds that babies are surprisingly willing to resist the dark side — to a certain point.

By Robert Lamb

8 Step Plan to Lower Your Cholesterol

Do you need to lower you cholesterol? Here is an eight step plan to lower your cholesterol.

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

What's my target heart rate?

Your target heart rate depends on several individual factors. Learn more about what target heart rate is and what factors are used to determine it.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

What can I eat on the DASH diet?

Knowing what to eat on the DASH diet can help lower your cholesterol. Learn more about what an individual needs to consume to get the most out of the DASH diet.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

How much fat can I have on a low cholesterol diet?

Fat on a low cholesterol diet is not bad in small servings, especially if it is the type of good fat. Learn more about controlling your fat intake while on a diet.

By Elizabeth Scherer

What are some vascular diseases?

There are many different types of vascular diseases, including peripheral artery disease, Buerger's disease, and aneurysms. Learn more about vascular diseases from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

10 Foods for a Healthy Heart

What we eat affects our heart and blood circulation -- either helping to prevent or cause heart attacks and strokes. Read on to learn about 10 heart-healthy foods to supercharge your heart.

By Elizabeth Sprouse

How can I eat lower cholesterol foods when I eat out?

Eating lower cholesterol foods when you dine out can lead to a healthier figure. Learn more about making lower cholesterol food choices you eat out at restaurants.

By Elizabeth Scherer

How do fried foods affect my risk for high cholesterol?

Fried foods and cholesterol are typically talked about in the same sentence because of the effects fried foods have on cholesterol. Learn about the relationship between fried foods and cholesterol levels.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

How do meats affect my risk for high cholesterol?

Meats and high cholesterol are commonly linked to one another for many reasons. Learn more about how meats and high cholesterol interact with each other with the information in this article.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

How does BMI affect my risk for high cholesterol?

BMI, or body mass index, and high cholesterol are commonly linked to one another. Learn more about BMI and its relationship to high cholesterol with the help of this article.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

How does whole milk affect my risk for high cholesterol?

Whole milk and high cholesterol are commonly linked to one another. Learn more about whole milk and its relationship to high cholesterol in this article.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

How does heredity affect my risk for high cholesterol?

There are many variables that can increase a person's risk for developing high cholesterol. Learn more about how heredity can affect the risk of high cholesterol in an individual.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

Am I at risk for high cholesterol?

Do you know if you are at risk for high cholesterol? Find out if you are susceptible to this illness and what you can do to prevent this disease from effecting your body.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

How does diabetes affect my risk for high cholesterol?

Diabetes and cholesterol have some similarities that you should be aware about. See what we have uncovered about cholesterol and its relationship to diabetes.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

How might my age and gender affect my cholesterol level?

Age, gender and cholesterol are all factors that can affect your health. Learn more about the causes and risks that pose a problem to cholesterol levels.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

How does age affect my risk for high cholesterol?

Age and high cholesterol are closely linked to one another for many reasons. Learn more about this unique relationship between age and high cholesterol in this article.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

How does calcium affect my blood pressure?

Many factors can contribute to high blood pressure but how can calcium effect blood pressure? Find out the answer to this question and more with this help of this article.

By Elizabeth Scherer

Recommended Cholesterol Levels for People at Risk for Heart Disease

The recommended cholesterol level for people at risk for heart disease is different for every person that could be susceptible to this disease. Learn more about the recommended cholesterol levels that an individual at risk should be aware about.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

What are the symptoms of heart attack?

Symptoms of a heart attack can be varied depending on the individual, but a good indicator of a heart attack is shortness of breath. Learn more about the signs of a heart attack here.

By Bobbie Hasselbring