How to Stop Coughing

Drink plenty of water. The fluid will help flush out harmful bacteria or viruses and keep your throat moist.

Suck on cough lozenges or hard candies. This will moisten your dry, scratchy throat [source: NLM ].

Drink herbal tea, or lemon juice and hot water, with a spoonful of honey mixed in. The hot liquid will loosen the mucus in your throat and the honey will coat your throat and suppress the cough.

Chew on a piece of ginger with salt sprinkled on it. Ginger will coat and reduce the irritation to your throat [source: Narula ].

Gargle with a mixture of water and salt. The salt will disinfect your mouth and clear the passageway to your throat for easier breathing.

Mix a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar into a cup of water and drink it. Vinegar works as an anti-inflammatory and antiseptic on your throat [source: McMillen ].

Breathe in the steam from a hot shower or vaporizer. Steam moistens the air and loosens the mucus in your throat [source: UMM ].

Boil two sticks of cinnamon in a cup of lime juice. Cinnamon will loosen the phlegm in your throat. Limes contain vitamin C, which will strengthen your immune system so your body can fight the illness causing the cough.

Get plenty of rest to relax your body and enable it to store up enough energy to fight the cough-causing infection.