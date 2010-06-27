Cold and Flu
Cold and flu can be extremely contagious and are usually more common at certain times of the year. Learn about the differences between the common cold and the flu, as well as symptoms and effective treatment methods.
Learn More
The symptoms for both are similar though there are a few differences. Treatment is also similar for mild cases of either. But severe cases of COVID are much more deadly, so how do you know what you have?
By Alia Hoyt
The Spanish flu was the deadliest disease outbreak in modern history. How did it start and despite all our healthcare advances, why could it happen again?
By Alia Hoyt
Weather-driven sickness is a thing, but it isn't always the temperature that is the direct cause of the resulting illness.
Influenza can jump from pigs to dogs and is becoming more diverse in canines, increasing the possibility that it could eventually evolve to endanger humans.
With so many germs flying about this time of year it can be tricky to figure out what ails you. Take this quiz to test your cold versus flu IQ!
By Alia Hoyt
Is September too early and December too late? Or does the timing matter less than you might think for a flu shot?
By John Donovan
Flu's symptoms, from body aches to cough and fever, are legendary. But what causes all that misery? Look below to find out why you feel so awful.
Do you know what happens when the flu hits you? Here is the ultimate guide to the flu.
If you're blowing your nose every time you feel stuffed-up, stop. Learn more about blowing your nose less, save on congestion and tissue.
One common misconception is that getting a flu shot could cause someone to get the flu. You can learn more about who the CDC recommends get the flu shot from this article.
Sniff, blow, wipe … sniff, blow, wipe … It's the seemingly endless cycle of a runny nose. But what makes our schnoz get soppy? Read on for some of the most common causes of reaching for the box of tissues.
Because a cold is a virus, all you can do is treat your symptoms with medications and lifestyle changes. Learn how to get rid of a cold fast in this article.
You can get rid of a persistent cough without medication. Learn about how to stop coughing in this article.
With 200 viruses that can cause a cold and its symptoms -- sneezing, coughing, sore throat and more -- it's no wonder folks will do everything they can to stop sickness in its tracks. But is zinc an effective treatment in beating the common cold?
Kids and germs seem to go hand in hand. They get the cold from school, pass it on to you and soon the whole household is sick. But it's not inevitable. Here are some ways to lessen your chance of getting that "gift."
By Echo Surina
If you've ever had to work through a nasty cold, you may have asked yourself why you ended up so sick in the first place.
You might have your own beliefs about the effectiveness of getting vaccinating, but they are effective ways of protecting you from developing a severe case of the flu. Check out facts, tips, and preventative information about the cold and flu.
Although the noise about the swine flu and has quieted down, there are still precaution you should take to protect yourself from becoming infected. Check out facts, tips, and preventative information about the swine flu.
"Don't go outside with a wet head or you'll catch your death of cold!" It's a warning that's been passed from one generation of parents to the next. But is it a warning worth heeding?
During flu season, there's danger everywhere you look: the kindergartener wiping her nose, your sneezing seatmate on the plane, the co-worker who's hacking up a lung. Is your impending case of sniffles swine flu?
If you have a fever, is the only prescription more cowbell, as SNL would have you believe? Or does the solution lie in fasting, as an old adage says? Put a cold washcloth on that burning forehead and find out.
When your mom spooned you chicken noodle soup to help you get over a cold, she was on to something. Why is it a good idea to eat when you have a cold, and what kinds of foods bring you back to health?
Many of us understand that we're most contagious before we start feeling sick. Find out when colds and the flu are most easily spread.
By Julia Layton
Bird flu has swept into mainstream media recently for its many outbreaks that have been recorded. Find out what you need to know about this infectious type of flu.
Thanks to advances in research and medicine, we no longer have to worry about influenza have the same devastating effects as it did in the 1900s . Check out facts and history about influenza.