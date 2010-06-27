Cold and Flu

Cold and flu can be extremely contagious and are usually more common at certain times of the year. Learn about the differences between the common cold and the flu, as well as symptoms and effective treatment methods.

How Can I Tell Whether I Have Flu or COVID-19?
The symptoms for both are similar though there are a few differences. Treatment is also similar for mild cases of either. But severe cases of COVID are much more deadly, so how do you know what you have?

By Alia Hoyt

The 1918 Spanish Flu Killed Millions — and Experts Fear It Could Happen Again
The Spanish flu was the deadliest disease outbreak in modern history. How did it start and despite all our healthcare advances, why could it happen again?

By Alia Hoyt

Can the Change in Temperature Really Make You Sick?
Weather-driven sickness is a thing, but it isn't always the temperature that is the direct cause of the resulting illness.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Could Dog Flu Make the Jump to Humans?
Influenza can jump from pigs to dogs and is becoming more diverse in canines, increasing the possibility that it could eventually evolve to endanger humans.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Quiz: What's the difference between flu and a cold?
With so many germs flying about this time of year it can be tricky to figure out what ails you. Take this quiz to test your cold versus flu IQ!

By Alia Hoyt

When's the Best Time for a Flu Shot?
Is September too early and December too late? Or does the timing matter less than you might think for a flu shot?

By John Donovan

Flu Symptom Checker
Flu's symptoms, from body aches to cough and fever, are legendary. But what causes all that misery? Look below to find out why you feel so awful.

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

Ultimate Flu Guide
Do you know what happens when the flu hits you? Here is the ultimate guide to the flu.

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

Blow Your Nose Less, Save on Congestion and Tissue
If you're blowing your nose every time you feel stuffed-up, stop. Learn more about blowing your nose less, save on congestion and tissue.

By Elizabeth Seward

Who does the CDC say should get flu shots?
One common misconception is that getting a flu shot could cause someone to get the flu. You can learn more about who the CDC recommends get the flu shot from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

10 Reasons You Have a Runny Nose
Sniff, blow, wipe … sniff, blow, wipe … It's the seemingly endless cycle of a runny nose. But what makes our schnoz get soppy? Read on for some of the most common causes of reaching for the box of tissues.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

How to Get Rid of a Cold Fast
Because a cold is a virus, all you can do is treat your symptoms with medications and lifestyle changes. Learn how to get rid of a cold fast in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Stop Coughing
You can get rid of a persistent cough without medication. Learn about how to stop coughing in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

5 Benefits of Zinc When Fighting a Cold
With 200 viruses that can cause a cold and its symptoms -- sneezing, coughing, sore throat and more -- it's no wonder folks will do everything they can to stop sickness in its tracks. But is zinc an effective treatment in beating the common cold?

By Elizabeth Sprouse

10 Ways Not to Catch Your Kid's Cold
Kids and germs seem to go hand in hand. They get the cold from school, pass it on to you and soon the whole household is sick. But it's not inevitable. Here are some ways to lessen your chance of getting that "gift."

By Echo Surina

What causes the common cold?
If you've ever had to work through a nasty cold, you may have asked yourself why you ended up so sick in the first place.

Should I be vaccinated for the flu?
You might have your own beliefs about the effectiveness of getting vaccinating, but they are effective ways of protecting you from developing a severe case of the flu. Check out facts, tips, and preventative information about the cold and flu.

What is Swine Flu and how is it different from regular winter Flus?
Although the noise about the swine flu and has quieted down, there are still precaution you should take to protect yourself from becoming infected. Check out facts, tips, and preventative information about the swine flu.

Will going out with wet hair really give you a cold?
"Don't go outside with a wet head or you'll catch your death of cold!" It's a warning that's been passed from one generation of parents to the next. But is it a warning worth heeding?

By Stephanie Watson

How do you know if you have swine flu or seasonal flu?
During flu season, there's danger everywhere you look: the kindergartener wiping her nose, your sneezing seatmate on the plane, the co-worker who's hacking up a lung. Is your impending case of sniffles swine flu?

By Molly Edmonds

Should you really starve a fever?
If you have a fever, is the only prescription more cowbell, as SNL would have you believe? Or does the solution lie in fasting, as an old adage says? Put a cold washcloth on that burning forehead and find out.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Should you really feed a cold?
When your mom spooned you chicken noodle soup to help you get over a cold, she was on to something. Why is it a good idea to eat when you have a cold, and what kinds of foods bring you back to health?

By Patrick J. Kiger

When are colds and the flu the most contagious?
Many of us understand that we're most contagious before we start feeling sick. Find out when colds and the flu are most easily spread.

By Julia Layton

The History of Bird Flu
Bird flu has swept into mainstream media recently for its many outbreaks that have been recorded. Find out what you need to know about this infectious type of flu.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

History of Influenza
Thanks to advances in research and medicine, we no longer have to worry about influenza have the same devastating effects as it did in the 1900s . Check out facts and history about influenza.