10 Fallen Stars and Their Toxicology Reports

Nothing piques our interest like a celebrity death.
They come into our homes (electronically, anyway) every week or more, and you feel like you know them. But when it's time for the great Casting Call in the Sky, it seems we just can't get enough -- reading every supermarket tabloid (in line, of course we wouldn't pay for that, would we?) or watching every true Hollywood TV special for the details of why or how our favorite superstars left us so soon.
Often, there's a little alcohol or drugs involved. And while it won't bring them back to life, sometimes the toxicology reports of our idols' deaths can serve as a cautionary tale.