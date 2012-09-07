10 Fallen Stars and Their Toxicology Reports

" " ER physicians did everything to revive River, including inserting a pacemaker, but was pronounced dead at 1:51 am on October 31. DCI | Nancy R. Schiff/ Getty Images

Date of Death: October 31, 1993

Age at Death: 23

Advertisement

Profession: Actor /Musician/ Animal Rights Activist

Toxicology Details: River's autopsy showed lethal levels of cocaine and morphine (heroin shows up as morphine, as the body metabolizes it), Valium, marijuana and ephedrine. Ephedrine is the main ingredient found in crystal meth. Official cause of death was Acute multiple drug ingestion.

Notes: The evening of October 30th 1993, he went to The Viper Room, a club owned by Johnny Depp. River had allegedly been in the bathroom doing drugs with some drug dealer friends when someone offered him a snort of high-grade Persian Brown. Immediately upon snorting the drug he began trembling and shaking. He then became agitated and sick before someone tried to help by giving him a Valium.

Staggering back out into the bar and over to actress Samantha Mathis and his sister Rain, he complained that he could not breathe and then briefly passed out. When he awakened, he asked Mathis to take him outside of the bar. Mathis first called River's assistant Abby, then Mathis and River's brother Joaquin took him outside. River collapsed on the sidewalk and started having seizures before a photographer, Ron Davis, went to call 911 at the nearby payphone, as did Joaquin. By now Rain had come out and thrown herself on River to attempt to stop the seizures. River then became still, at which point Joaquin said he was not breathing. It was 1:14 a.m. and River was in full cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived and began to administer CPR. With his skin turning a dark blue and his body still warm, they rushed him to Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The ER physicians did everything to revive him, including inserting a pacemaker, but was pronounced dead at 1:51 am on October 31.