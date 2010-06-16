5 Celebrities Who Had Heart Attacks

When it comes to heart disease, it's not who you know -- it's who you came from. Heart disease is hereditary, so if you're dealt a bad card by those further up the family tree, you need to embrace a healthy lifestyle and steer clear of smoking, heavy drinking and poor dietary choices. All the money, fame and influence in the world won't make it OK for you to eat bacon cheeseburgers if there's a history of heart disease in your family.

While celebrities often take a pass on some of life's more unpleasant experiences (cleaning bathrooms, for one), no one has immunity against heart disease and heart attacks.

Advertisement

In this article, we'll talk about five celebrities who had heart attacks. Of the five, some lived, some died, and some saw the light and adopted a heart-healthy lifestyle and attitude.

First up: The music never stopped, only some of the unhealthy people who made it.