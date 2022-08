Heartburn is the most common symptom. It feels like a burning in the middle of your chest. But GERD can cause different symptoms in different people. Some may feel as if there is a lump in their throat after they swallow or as if their food will never go down. Others may feel the frequent need to belch. To find out more about the common - and not so common - symptoms of GERD, go to What are the common symptoms of GERD?

Advertisement