Digestive acids that end up in the wrong place can cause heartburn and stomach ulcers. Find out how to maintain your digestive health and treat uncomfortable conditions such as reflux, gas, upset stomach and more.
Topics to Explore:
The low FODMAP diet was created by a team of researchers in Australia to help those with digestive issues like IBS. This is one diet that's not about losing weight.
It's called auto-brewery syndrome and, for some folks, it's a fact of life.
A bland diet consisting of bananas, rice, applesauce and toast was a standard remedy for children with diarrhea and other stomach issues. But not any more. What happened to the BRAT diet?
By Alia Hoyt
Ever had that sinking feeling when you bite down on a sandwich and accidentally encounter a foreign object like a toothpick or a piece of plastic? If you spot it in time, you can spit it out. But what if you don't?
By Alia Hoyt
People who consume massive quantities of animal protein report experiencing the meat sweats, a sensation of feeling flushed and fatigued, accompanied by profuse perspiration.
The CDC has an app to help you make wise food choices while traveling.
By Alia Hoyt
The causes of IBS have been unknown — until now.
If you spent the year on the International Space Station, you could drop about 180 pounds of personal payload. That's just one crazy fact we learned about No. 2 in 2015.
By John Donovan
Living with ulcers often means passing up your favorite spicy foods. But it gets worse — ulcers can form inside your body and on your skin, leading to potentially fatal conditions.
Nobody likes to vomit. But it's one of the body's amazing functions that could prevent you from becoming even sicker.
"This job is giving me an ulcer!" No doubt we've all uttered those words in moments of frustration. But can a tough day at work or nonstop stress really cause an ulcer?
Throwing up bile is a less-than-pleasurable experience, to put it lightly. Sometimes it feels like it may never end. Find out why it happens, what your body is trying to tell you and when you should be concerned.
There are some serious causes of diarrhea that can cause chronic problems. Learn about diseases and conditions that can cause diarrhea.
You can get rid of gas with simple dietary changes and mild exercise. Learn how to get rid of gas from this article.
For most people, diarrhea is nothing more than a minor inconvenience. But for the very young and the elderly, it can be life threatening, even fatal.
You can prevent constipation by drinking more fluids, eating fiber and exercising. Learn how to prevent constipation from this article.
You can stop an upset stomach by avoiding trigger foods, reducing alcohol and caffeine intake and implementing lifestyle changes. Learn about how to stop an upset stomach in this article.
If you just got home from a fantastic meal but begin to have terrible stomach cramps, you may have to treat food poisoning. Learn about how to treat food poisoning in the article below.
Your child came home from school with a terrible rectal itch, and you're pretty sure you have to learn how to get rid of pinworms. There are all sorts of medicines available, but in this article you will learn how to get rid of pinworms naturally.
Although intestinal gas is often uncomfortable, it's usually not that hard to get rid of. Learn how to get rid of the gas pains caused by intestinal gas in this article.
While you may look forward to your annual Thanksgiving feast, no one looks forward to the post-feast feeling of a stomach stretched beyond capacity. But what happens if that type of feasting extends to every meal, every day?
Symptoms that persist even after you follow your doctor's treatment plan, should be always be mentioned to your doctor. Check out more facts about GERD and ways to treat your illness.
Learn about stress and GERD in this article.
Learn about controlling your GERD in this article.
Learn about treating GERD symptoms in this article.