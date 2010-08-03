What do headaches feel like?

The symptoms you have depend on the type of headache you have. The pain may be throbbing and only on one side of your head. Or it may feel like a tight band around your head. It may be very sharp and severe behind one eye. Your headache may also be accompanied by other symptoms, such as nausea and vomiting or sensitivity to light and sound.

Become aware of your symptoms and write down what they feel like. The more detail you give your doctor, the better he or she will be able to diagnose your headaches. Each type of headache has characteristic symptoms and patterns. For more information on headache symptoms, see What are the common symptoms of headaches?