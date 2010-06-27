Headache
From minor tension headaches to severe migraines, the articles in this section explain what's behind your headache and how it can be effectively -- and safely -- treated.
The first drugs specifically targeted to prevent migraines could be available as soon as 2018.
By Alia Hoyt
Relieving sinus pressure isn't rocket science, but when your head's clogged up, it can feel just as important.
For most people, sinuses are only really a problem in the spring and fall, when allergies, colds and flu take over. But for an unlucky few, sinus pressure and pain come with the job.
By Dave Roos
Throw some germy surfaces into a mix of dry air and a pressurized cabin, and you have a recipe for sinus misery.
When your sinuses are clogged and you can't breathe, it might help to know how those cavities work. Over-the-counter decongestants help, too.
Learn about narcotic-analgesics in this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.
By Terry Mason
Learn about in this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.
By Terry Mason
Learn about ergot alkaloids in this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.
By Terry Mason
Learn about analgesics in this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.
By Terry Mason
Learn about lithium and headaches in this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.
By Terry Mason
Learn about sleep and headaches in this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.
By Terry Mason
Learn about antidepressants in this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.
By Terry Mason
Learn about selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors in this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.
By Terry Mason
Learn about beta blockers in this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.
By Terry Mason
Learn about NSAIDs in this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.
By Terry Mason
Learn about MRIs and CT scansion this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.
By Terry Mason
Blood tests are ordered for many reason such as artery inflammation, infection, or abnormal protein. Check out to types of blood test and common uses.
By Terry Mason
Learn about different types of headaches in this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.
By Terry Mason
Learn about rebound headaches in this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.
By Terry Mason
Learn about hormone related migraines in this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.
By Terry Mason
If you experience frequent migraines and headaches, food additives in your favorites foods could be the cause. Learn about facts, common causes, treatment for headaches.
By Terry Mason
You might be a chocolate addict, but it could be the cause of those piercing migraines that follow shortly after. Learn about facts, common causes, treatment for headaches.
By Terry Mason
Different types of alcohol could potentially trigger cluster headaches. Learn about facts, common causes, treatment for headaches.
By Terry Mason
Learn about common headache triggers and see what you can do to discover and avoid your triggers.
By Terry Mason
Learn about headaches in this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.
By Terry Mason