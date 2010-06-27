Headache

From minor tension headaches to severe migraines, the articles in this section explain what's behind your headache and how it can be effectively -- and safely -- treated.

First Migraine-specific Drugs Show Promise in Studies

The first drugs specifically targeted to prevent migraines could be available as soon as 2018.

By Alia Hoyt

10 Tips for How to Relieve Sinus Pressure

Relieving sinus pressure isn't rocket science, but when your head's clogged up, it can feel just as important.

4 Occupations Prone to Sinus Trouble

For most people, sinuses are only really a problem in the spring and fall, when allergies, colds and flu take over. But for an unlucky few, sinus pressure and pain come with the job.

By Dave Roos

Why do sinus problems get worse during air travel?

Throw some germy surfaces into a mix of dry air and a pressurized cabin, and you have a recipe for sinus misery.

Understanding Sinus Congestion

When your sinuses are clogged and you can't breathe, it might help to know how those cavities work. Over-the-counter decongestants help, too.

What should I know about narcotic analgesics?

Learn about narcotic-analgesics in this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.

By Terry Mason

What should I know about anticonvulsants?

Learn about in this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.

By Terry Mason

What should I know about ergot alkaloids?

Learn about ergot alkaloids in this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.

By Terry Mason

What should I know about analgesics?

Learn about analgesics in this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.

By Terry Mason

What do I need to know about lithium?

Learn about lithium and headaches in this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.

By Terry Mason

How do my sleep and rest patterns affect my headaches?

Learn about sleep and headaches in this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.

By Terry Mason

What should I know about other antidepressants?

Learn about antidepressants in this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.

By Terry Mason

What should I know about SSRIs?

Learn about selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors in this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.

By Terry Mason

What should I know about beta-blockers?

Learn about beta blockers in this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.

By Terry Mason

What should I know about NSAIDs?

Learn about NSAIDs in this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.

By Terry Mason

MRI and CT Scans for Diagnosing Headaches

Learn about MRIs and CT scansion this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.

By Terry Mason

Blood Tests for Diagnosing Headaches

Blood tests are ordered for many reason such as artery inflammation, infection, or abnormal protein. Check out to types of blood test and common uses.

By Terry Mason

What are the different types of headaches?

Learn about different types of headaches in this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.

By Terry Mason

What are rebound headaches?

Learn about rebound headaches in this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.

By Terry Mason

What are hormone-related migraines?

Learn about hormone related migraines in this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.

By Terry Mason

Could food additives cause my migraines?

If you experience frequent migraines and headaches, food additives in your favorites foods could be the cause. Learn about facts, common causes, treatment for headaches.

By Terry Mason

Could chocolate cause my migraines?

You might be a chocolate addict, but it could be the cause of those piercing migraines that follow shortly after. Learn about facts, common causes, treatment for headaches.

By Terry Mason

Could alcohol cause my headaches?

Different types of alcohol could potentially trigger cluster headaches. Learn about facts, common causes, treatment for headaches.

By Terry Mason

What triggers a headache?

Learn about common headache triggers and see what you can do to discover and avoid your triggers.

By Terry Mason

What do headaches feel like?

Learn about headaches in this article, plus get facts, common causes, and treatment for headaches.

By Terry Mason