Is Polio Back? Here's What You Need to Know

Wild (naturally occurring) polio virus is the most commonly known form of poliovirus. However, another form of the disease that can spread among communities is called circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus, or cVDPV. While rare, cVDPV has been increasing in recent years in communities with low immunization rates. It's the only form of poliovirus we've seen in the U.S. in recent decades. And yes, it's the same form of polio that was recently found in New York.

There have been two vaccines widely used to prevent polio — the injectable inactivated poliovirus (IPC) and the oral polio vaccine (OPV).

Advertisement

The oral vaccine is a live attenuated (weakened) vaccine virus that provides better immunity in the gut, where polio replicates. The virus is also excreted in the stool and is how researchers are able to detect it in sewer samples. This also means that it can still spread from person-to-person. If you're vaccinated, it's not a concern.

But in communities with low immunization rates, the virus can spread from one unvaccinated person to another. Over a period of about 12 to 18 months, it can mutate much like the wild poliovirus, and can lead to cases of paralytic polio.

" " Dr. Jonas Salk stands in the University of Pittsburgh laboratory in which he developed the vaccine for polio. Bettmann/Getty Images

While extremely effective, the oral vaccine does carry a very remote risk of causing paralytic polio. Because of this, in 2000, the U.S. stopped administering the oral vaccine altogether and only gives the inactivated poliovirus shot.

New York public health officials believe that the young Rockland County man who was diagnosed with paralytic polio last summer came in contact with someone visiting the U.S. from another country who had a vaccine-derived virus infection. And because he wasn't vaccinated, his body was otherwise defenseless against the virus.

According to the CDC, "Most adults in the United States were vaccinated as children and are therefore likely to be protected from getting polio. In general, unless there are specific reasons to believe they were not vaccinated, most adults who were born and raised in the United States can assume they were vaccinated for polio as children. Polio vaccination has been part of the routine childhood immunization schedule in the United States for decades and is still part of the routine childhood immunization schedule. Adults who received any childhood vaccines in the United States almost certainly were vaccinated for polio."

The important thing to note is that "these vaccines remain extremely safe," Dr. Forman says. "If you're vaccinated, you're safe. If you haven't been vaccinated, you still have time to get vaccinated."

Now That's Interesting Franklin D. Roosevelt, the 32nd president of the United States, contracted paralytic polio in 1921 at the age of 39 and lost the use of his legs. As president, he made the eradication of polio his personal goal with the founding of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, later renamed the March of Dimes Foundation. In 1954 — nine years after FDR's death — March of Dimes grantee, Jonas Salk, M.D., created a vaccine that ultimately ended polio in most countries around the world.