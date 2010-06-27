Infectious Diseases

Bird flu, malaria, plague and West Nile virus are infectious diseases we've all heard of. Find information on these epidemics and more in this section.

Learn More

Is Polio Back? Here's What You Need to Know
Is Polio Back? Here's What You Need to Know

Is polio making a comeback in the United States and, if so, are you at risk? We talk to a doctor, who says that vaccination is key.

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Can Viruses Make You Smell More Attractive to Mosquitoes?
Can Viruses Make You Smell More Attractive to Mosquitoes?

Viruses can alter a person's body odor to make it more attractive to mosquitoes, leading to more bites, which, in turn, allow a virus to spread.

By Penghua Wang

6 Questions Answered About COVID-19 'Stealth' Variant BA.2
6 Questions Answered About COVID-19 'Stealth' Variant BA.2

What is the new COVID-19 variant BA.2, and will it cause another wave of infections in the U.S.? Two immunologists from the University of South Carolina weigh in.

By Prakash Nagarkatti & Mitzi Nagarkatti

Advertisement

Will the Omicron Variant Be More Contagious Than Delta?
Will the Omicron Variant Be More Contagious Than Delta?

Because it has far more mutations than the delta variant does, the new omicron variant may be much more contagious. An expert on emerging viruses explains.

By Suresh V. Kuchipudi

1 in 3 Who Had COVID-19 Have Long COVID Symptoms, Says Oxford Study
1 in 3 Who Had COVID-19 Have Long COVID Symptoms, Says Oxford Study

Who gets long COVID and why still remains a mystery, but several new studies are showing it's much more widespread than we initially thought. So what is long COVID and how can it be treated?

By Joanna Thompson

How Does COVID-19 'Break Through' in Vaccinated People?
How Does COVID-19 'Break Through' in Vaccinated People?

We hear many reports of people vaccinated against COVID-19 getting the disease. How does that happen — and why should that not stop us from getting the vaccine?

By Alia Hoyt

Delta Variant and Unvaccinated Are Threats to Eliminating COVID-19
Delta Variant and Unvaccinated Are Threats to Eliminating COVID-19

The wildly contagious delta coronavirus variant now accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the United States. Does it pose a threat to eliminating COVID-19 across the globe?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Advertisement

5 COVID-19 Variants Experts Are Watching
5 COVID-19 Variants Experts Are Watching

How worried should you be about coronavirus variants? A virologist explains why we should pay attention to these five variants, some of which might be new to you.

By Paulo Verardi

One Year In: COVID-19 Has Changed Us Forever. Here's How
One Year In: COVID-19 Has Changed Us Forever. Here's How

It's been a year since the World Health Organization officially declared the novel coronavirus a global pandemic. The last 12 months have been truly historic and life-changing in ways that we may not even yet recognize.

By John Donovan

How to Safely Use Public Bathrooms in the Age of Coronavirus
How to Safely Use Public Bathrooms in the Age of Coronavirus

Sometimes you just can't avoid using a public bathroom. Is it safe with coronavirus raging? How can you be sure?

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

Tear Gas Used at Protests May Help Spread Coronavirus
Tear Gas Used at Protests May Help Spread Coronavirus

Many health experts are gravely concerned about how the massive protest crowds, chanting and especially use of tear gas could accelerate the spread of coronavirus.

By Patty Rasmussen

Advertisement

How Contact Tracing Works
How Contact Tracing Works

Learn the steps of contact tracing, one critical way that public health officials stop viruses like COVID-19 from spreading, in this HowStuffWorks video.

What the 1919 Anti-Mask League Can Teach Us About Public Health
What the 1919 Anti-Mask League Can Teach Us About Public Health

Despite strict closing and mask orders, San Francisco was hit hard by the 1918-1919 influenza pandemic. But some residents balked at the rules and that meant more people died.

By John Donovan

Booze-makers Become Germ-busters to Help Stop COVID-19
Booze-makers Become Germ-busters to Help Stop COVID-19

As COVID-19 rages around the world, distilleries quickly ramp up the switch from booze to hand sanitizer in an all-out effort to curb the spread.

By Jeremy Glass

When Does an Epidemic Become a Pandemic?
When Does an Epidemic Become a Pandemic?

The World Health Organization just declared the coronavirus a full-blown pandemic. What does that even mean, and how is that different from an epidemic?

By Sarah Gleim

Advertisement

What's the Difference Between Quarantine and Isolation?
What's the Difference Between Quarantine and Isolation?

You've probably heard the word "quarantine" a lot in relation to the coronavirus. But how is it different from patient isolation?

By Patty Rasmussen

Getting a Grip on Lyme Disease
Getting a Grip on Lyme Disease

There's been a steady uptick in Lyme disease across the United States since 1997, but the news isn't all bad.

By John Donovan

Tick- and Mosquito-borne Diseases on the Rise
Tick- and Mosquito-borne Diseases on the Rise

Since 2004, cases of diseases spread by ticks and mosquitoes have tripled in the U.S.

By Jesslyn Shields

To Fight Disease, Should We Treat and Educate Popular People First?
To Fight Disease, Should We Treat and Educate Popular People First?

We often lack the resources to treat and educate everyone when combating disease. Moving the 'hubs' of a social network to the front of the line may be most effective.

By Jesslyn Shields

Advertisement

Cows Have HIV-fighting Power
Cows Have HIV-fighting Power

And that unique ability may propel us closer to an HIV vaccine for humans.

By Kate Kershner

Removing This Invasive Shrub's Flowers Could Help Combat Malaria
Removing This Invasive Shrub's Flowers Could Help Combat Malaria

Mosquitoes spread deadly malaria, and trimming one specific shrub could make significant headway in battling the disease.

By Laurie L. Dove

New CDC Quarantine Rules Raise Civil Liberty Concerns
New CDC Quarantine Rules Raise Civil Liberty Concerns

Updated quarantine regulations which would give federal health officials more leeway to detain sick people have some legal and civil rights experts concerned.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Why a Massive Zika Outbreak in the United States Is Unlikely
Why a Massive Zika Outbreak in the United States Is Unlikely

Sure, the carrier mosquitoes are in the U.S., and so is the disease. But other factors will stave off a widespread incident, experts say.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Advertisement

The Curious Ability to Detect Disease by Smell
The Curious Ability to Detect Disease by Smell

Sometimes the nose knows. What advances are being made in detecting diseases by scent?

By Laurie L. Dove

Keeping Zika Out of the U.S. Blood Supply
Keeping Zika Out of the U.S. Blood Supply

The FDA is recommending that all blood donations start being tested for Zika virus in the next 12 weeks. But what about the blood already on hand? What happens to that?

By John Donovan