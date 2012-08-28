The Elephant Man Image Gallery

Royal London Hospital Archives

Joseph Merrick, the "Elephant Man", was one of the most shockingly disfigured people in history. Above: Joseph Merrick's skeleton at the Royal London Hospital.

Advertisement

P Trotman/NHNZ

Skull and skeleton of Joseph Merrick.

P Trotman/NHNZ

The Merrick and Potterton families held a reunion in Bournemouth, South England. They look over their family tree.

Royal London Hospital Archives

CT scan of Joseph Merrick's skull.

P Trotman/NHNZ

Dr. Thomas Higham (Senior Archaeologist, Oxford Radiocarbon Accelerator Unit) and Prof. Erika Hagelberg (a geneticist and a leading expert in ancient DNA) preparing to drill Joseph Merrick's skull.

Advertisement

P Trotman/NHNZ

Dr. Thomas Higham drills out a bone fragment from Joseph Merrick's skull for testing.

Royal London Hospital Archives

The last known picture of Joseph Merrick (circa 1890). Learn more about rare diseases at Discovery Fit and Health.

Citation
Featured