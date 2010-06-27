Rare Diseases
Rare diseases may not be common, but they are no less painful or difficult than conditions you've heard of. Learn about the causes and symptoms of rare diseases as well as how patients can find treatments for their unusual conditions.
Alpha-gal Syndrome: The Meat Allergy Caused by a Tick
Get Ready for Longer, More Intense Pollen Seasons
Can Pollen Allergies Make You Tired?
People With Asthma, Hay Fever May Have Higher Risk of Psychiatric Disorders
First New Asthma Pill in 20 Years Could Replace Inhalers
Allergy-Asthma Connection
Can you get arthritis from cracking your knuckles?
Who can help treat my arthritis?
What does arthritis do to my joints?
Do You Need to Have a Positive Attitude to Beat Cancer?
8 Thoughtful Ways to Help a Loved One Going Through Chemo
What's the Difference Between a Neoplasm and a Tumor?
What's the Difference Between Cardiac Arrest and a Heart Attack?
How the Graphene Blood Pressure Tattoo Will Change Monitoring
Cyanosis: Why Your Fingers Turn Blue
How Can I Tell Whether I Have Flu or COVID-19?
The 1918 Spanish Flu Killed Millions — and Experts Fear It Could Happen Again
Can the Change in Temperature Really Make You Sick?
First Migraine-specific Drugs Show Promise in Studies
10 Tips for How to Relieve Sinus Pressure
4 Occupations Prone to Sinus Trouble
How Many People Could Use the Same Kidney?
Why Diabulimia Is So Dangerous
Turns Out Type 2 Diabetes Is Reversible, After All
New Study: Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Affects Teens More Than Thought
The Mauve Factor
Yeast Overgrowth
Osteoporosis Diagnosis and Risk Factors
Osteoporosis Questions and Answers
Osteoporosis Treatment
How to Cure A UTI Naturally
Bladder Infections
Interstitial Cystitis
What Is a Low FODMAP Diet and Who Should Try It?
The Curse of Brewing Beer in Your Own Belly
Is the BRAT Diet Still Beneficial?
Why Your Baby Could Be Giving You Mommy Thumb
More Than a Third of U.S. Adults Take Prescription Opioids, Millions Misuse Them
How Whole-Body Cryotherapy Works
Is Polio Back? Here's What You Need to Know
Can Viruses Make You Smell More Attractive to Mosquitoes?
6 Questions Answered About COVID-19 'Stealth' Variant BA.2
No Joke: Dead Butt Syndrome Is a Real Pain
Being a Tattoo Artist Is a Pain in the Neck — Literally
Daily Coffee May Lower Risk of Both Liver Disease and Multiple Sclerosis
T-cells Are Superheroes in the Battle Against Omicron
20 Years Later, 9/11 Survivors Are Still Experiencing Fallout from Toxic Dust
Masks Are Back and 'War on COVID-19 Has Changed,' CDC Says
Do People Really Die of Old Age?
The Sarco Suicide Pod: Controversial or Compassionate?
Telling Doctors Not to Resuscitate, by Tattoo
Learn More
The director-general of the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern July 23, 2022. So, what exactly does that mean?
When you were a kid, your mom probably told you not to go around barefoot because you could get worms. But are nematodes still a problem today?
By Alia Hoyt
Although the disease is associated with sailors of yore, it can affect anyone lacking vitamin C. And it still impacts some people today.
By Mark Mancini
Advertisement
If you have a gut feeling something is off in your physical or mental well-being, a parasite could be the culprit.
Thinking about eating one? Think twice.
Acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) affects the nervous system and can cause paralysis. The Centers for Disease Control has seen an increase in cases since 2014 but aren't sure why.
So far there have been no reports of people contracting zombie deer disease, but could it make the jump from animal to human?
Advertisement
Naming a disease after a person makes it more memorable than giving it a bland technical moniker. It's also a good way to pay tribute to its discoverer. Who were the people that gave their names to Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and other diseases?
In 1998, a panel of doctors at the National Institutes of Health surmised that Joseph Merrick's affliction may have been caused by a condition known as Proteus syndrome. Find out what it is and what causes it.
By Elise Ritter
We'll look at the top 10 rare diseases, some of which you may never have heard of -- and others which you hope you never will again.
There are many diseases out there you've never heard of. We've put together the top 20 diseases you've probably never heard of that are rare and unusual.
Advertisement
Joseph Merrick, the "Elephant Man," was the most shockingly disfigured person in history. Parts of his body were grossly enlarged. Check out these images of the Elephant man.
Let's say you have a collection of baffling physical symptoms. You know something is very wrong with your body, but no one seems to be able to figure it out. Welcome to the doctor's visit of someone with a medical condition you've never even heard of.
By Tom Scheve
What if you were the only person in the world with a disease, and scientists used your name to classify it? How would doctors know what was wrong?
By Robert Lamb
There are times when it feels like a pretty lucky thing to be living in the 21st century -- diseases like polio and smallpox took countless lives before a cure was found. Read our list of 12 diseases that were cured in the 20th century.