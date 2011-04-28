How to Identify Lung Fungus Symptoms

When fungus is inhaled, it can cause infections or set off immune system reactions that result in symptoms specific to the kind of fungus. While in most cases the infection will pass unnoticed, certain fungi cause infections that can spread to other organs; some can even be fatal if not treated [source: Steady Health].

Here is a list of symptoms according to type of fungus:

Histoplasmosis fungus Chest pain, coughing, fatigue, fever, hoarseness, night sweats, pain in joints and weight loss. This fungus can be diagnosed by running a culture or antibody test on a sample of infected tissue.

Aspergillosis fungus Breathing difficulties, chest pain, coughing up blood, headache, fever and night sweats. This fungus can be diagnosed by running a direct culture or antibody test series on a sample of infected tissue.

Coccidiomycosis fungus Lesions that start in the Lesions that start in the lungs and spread outward, all over the body. It's vital to diagnose and treat the infection before it begins to spread from the lungs. The infection often clears up by itself, leaving the patient immune to the fungus. The reason for this has yet to be discovered.

Muscle pains can also be a sign of lung fungus [source: Mayoclinic].

If you experience any of these symptoms, see your doctor immediately. He will prescribe medication or administer the proper diagnostic tests.