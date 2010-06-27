Respiratory Conditions

Respiratory conditions impact the lungs and the ability to breath. In this section, find out about the symptoms and treatment of apnea, orthopnea and more.

T-cells Are Superheroes in the Battle Against Omicron
According to scientists, T-cells have been steadily changing the pandemic picture and are one reason for optimism that the pandemic may soon be behind us.

By Luke O'Neill

20 Years Later, 9/11 Survivors Are Still Experiencing Fallout from Toxic Dust
The World Trade Center dust consisted of a dangerous mixture of particles, asbestos and a class of chemicals called persistent organic pollutants, and it's still causing health problems for survivors.

By Roberto Lucchini

Masks Are Back and 'War on COVID-19 Has Changed,' CDC Says
New data released today from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is behind the agency's updated mask guidelines. What so alarmed the CDC that it's telling even the vaccinated to wear masks again?

By Joanna Thompson

Monkeypox Confirmed in the U.S. and Europe. What You Need to Know
What in the world is monkeypox, and should Americans be worried about another contagious virus spreading across the U.S. and Europe?

By Joanna Thompson

Should We Be Wearing Two Face Masks?
We should know by now to wear a mask in public. But with more variants of coronavirus, should we wear two masks to stop the spread?

By John Donovan

Does Reopening Schools Cause COVID-19 to Spread?
Reopening schools is at the top of everyone's wish list, but does reopening them cause COVID-19 to spread? Well, it's complicated.

By Scott A Imberman, Dan Goldhaber & Katharine O. Strunk

How to Clean and Store Your Cloth Face Mask
Wearing some sort of face mask is more important than ever now to protect you and others from coronavirus. But how do clean and safely store it?

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

How Anosmia, or 'Smell Blindness,' Can Help Pinpoint COVID-19
Anosmia, or the loss of the ability to detect one or more smells, is a common symptom of upper respiratory viral infections. It might also be a way to tell if you have novel coronavirus.

By Jesslyn Shields

What Is Coronavirus?
More than a year has passed since a new strain — SARS-CoV-2 — emerged in China and rapidly spread across the globe, infecting more than 90 million and killing more than 2 million. What has — and hasn't — changed since then?

By Sarah Gleim

The Milk and Mucus Myth, Busted
The long-standing cultural belief that milk products generate phlegm is a myth, according to a 2018 literature review.

By Jesslyn Shields

Why Kids Wheeze Even When They Don't Have Asthma
And the good news is that researchers have identified the protein that may be causing the problem.

By Kate Kershner

Removing Brands From Cigarette Packs Encourages Smokers to Quit
The branding on cigarette boxes steers smokers who pick up the packs. But without it, smokers aren't as keen on taking a drag.

By Kate Kershner

Viking Toilet Worm Investigation Finds Genetic Clues to Emphysema's Origins
Genetic mutations in ancient Vikings protected them from parasites, but contribute to our modern susceptibility to lung diseases COPD and emphysema.

By Jesslyn Shields

Two New Studies Find Potential Harmful Effects of E-Cigarettes
Studies presented at the 2016 AAAS meeting find an impact on immune system genes and on the potential for artherosclerosis.

By Christopher Hassiotis

What is the cost of a cystic fibrosis test?
A cystic fibrosis newborn screening test is relatively inexpensive. Learn more about the cost of a cystic fibrosis test from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What is the fastest way to cure heavy congestion?
Try home remedies or pharmaceutical medications for quick relief from heavy congestion. Find out about the fastest way to cure heavy congestion from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What is the life expectancy for someone with emphysema?
The life expectancy for someone with emphysema depends on many factors, including the severity of the condition. Learn more about the life expectancy for someone with emphysema from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What is COPD?
COPD is a progressive disease that makes it more and more difficult to breathe as the disease worsens. Learn more about COPD by reading this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What is emphysema?
Emphysema is a disease in which air becomes trapped in the lungs, making it difficult to breathe out. Learn more about emphysema in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What is Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and what's its relationship to respiratory infections?
Pseudomonas aeruginosa is bacteria that infect immunocompromised people, and can cause pneumonia, and chronic respiratory problems in vulnerable people. Learn more about pseudomonas aeruginosa and its relationship to respiratory infections from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What is respiratory distress?
Acute respiratory distress syndrome is a sudden increase in fluid in the lungs, leading to life-threatening breathing problems. Learn more about acute respiratory distress syndrome from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some problems and conditions of bronchitis to look out for?
Bronchitis is characterized by inflammation of the larger airways leading into the lungs. Learn more about the problems and conditions of bronchitis from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are the effects of exercise training on physical functioning patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease?
Exercise training has many positive effects on people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Learn more about the effects of exercise training on physical functioning patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease by reading this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are the respiratory conditions of emphysema?
Emphysema occurs when the small air sacs in your lungs become damaged and destroyed. Learn more about emphysema by reading this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are the stages of emphysema?
There are four stages of emphysema. Learn more about the stages of emphysema by reading this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors