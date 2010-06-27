Respiratory Conditions
Respiratory conditions impact the lungs and the ability to breath. In this section, find out about the symptoms and treatment of apnea, orthopnea and more.
Alpha-gal Syndrome: The Meat Allergy Caused by a Tick
Get Ready for Longer, More Intense Pollen Seasons
Can Pollen Allergies Make You Tired?
People With Asthma, Hay Fever May Have Higher Risk of Psychiatric Disorders
First New Asthma Pill in 20 Years Could Replace Inhalers
Allergy-Asthma Connection
Can you get arthritis from cracking your knuckles?
Who can help treat my arthritis?
What does arthritis do to my joints?
Do You Need to Have a Positive Attitude to Beat Cancer?
8 Thoughtful Ways to Help a Loved One Going Through Chemo
What's the Difference Between a Neoplasm and a Tumor?
What's the Difference Between Cardiac Arrest and a Heart Attack?
How the Graphene Blood Pressure Tattoo Will Change Monitoring
Cyanosis: Why Your Fingers Turn Blue
How Can I Tell Whether I Have Flu or COVID-19?
The 1918 Spanish Flu Killed Millions — and Experts Fear It Could Happen Again
Can the Change in Temperature Really Make You Sick?
First Migraine-specific Drugs Show Promise in Studies
10 Tips for How to Relieve Sinus Pressure
4 Occupations Prone to Sinus Trouble
How Many People Could Use the Same Kidney?
Why Diabulimia Is So Dangerous
Turns Out Type 2 Diabetes Is Reversible, After All
New Study: Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Affects Teens More Than Thought
The Mauve Factor
Yeast Overgrowth
Osteoporosis Diagnosis and Risk Factors
Osteoporosis Questions and Answers
Osteoporosis Treatment
How to Cure A UTI Naturally
Bladder Infections
Interstitial Cystitis
What Is a Low FODMAP Diet and Who Should Try It?
The Curse of Brewing Beer in Your Own Belly
Is the BRAT Diet Still Beneficial?
Why Your Baby Could Be Giving You Mommy Thumb
More Than a Third of U.S. Adults Take Prescription Opioids, Millions Misuse Them
How Whole-Body Cryotherapy Works
Is Polio Back? Here's What You Need to Know
Can Viruses Make You Smell More Attractive to Mosquitoes?
6 Questions Answered About COVID-19 'Stealth' Variant BA.2
No Joke: Dead Butt Syndrome Is a Real Pain
Being a Tattoo Artist Is a Pain in the Neck — Literally
Daily Coffee May Lower Risk of Both Liver Disease and Multiple Sclerosis
Monkeypox Is a Global Health Emergency, But Don't Panic Yet
Nematodes: Do We Still Need to Worry About Roundworms and Bare Feet?
Scurvy: The Scourge of the High Seas Remains at Large Today
Do People Really Die of Old Age?
The Sarco Suicide Pod: Controversial or Compassionate?
Telling Doctors Not to Resuscitate, by Tattoo
Learn More
According to scientists, T-cells have been steadily changing the pandemic picture and are one reason for optimism that the pandemic may soon be behind us.
By Luke O'Neill
The World Trade Center dust consisted of a dangerous mixture of particles, asbestos and a class of chemicals called persistent organic pollutants, and it's still causing health problems for survivors.
New data released today from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is behind the agency's updated mask guidelines. What so alarmed the CDC that it's telling even the vaccinated to wear masks again?
Advertisement
What in the world is monkeypox, and should Americans be worried about another contagious virus spreading across the U.S. and Europe?
We should know by now to wear a mask in public. But with more variants of coronavirus, should we wear two masks to stop the spread?
By John Donovan
Reopening schools is at the top of everyone's wish list, but does reopening them cause COVID-19 to spread? Well, it's complicated.
Wearing some sort of face mask is more important than ever now to protect you and others from coronavirus. But how do clean and safely store it?
Advertisement
Anosmia, or the loss of the ability to detect one or more smells, is a common symptom of upper respiratory viral infections. It might also be a way to tell if you have novel coronavirus.
More than a year has passed since a new strain — SARS-CoV-2 — emerged in China and rapidly spread across the globe, infecting more than 90 million and killing more than 2 million. What has — and hasn't — changed since then?
By Sarah Gleim
The long-standing cultural belief that milk products generate phlegm is a myth, according to a 2018 literature review.
And the good news is that researchers have identified the protein that may be causing the problem.
Advertisement
The branding on cigarette boxes steers smokers who pick up the packs. But without it, smokers aren't as keen on taking a drag.
Genetic mutations in ancient Vikings protected them from parasites, but contribute to our modern susceptibility to lung diseases COPD and emphysema.
Studies presented at the 2016 AAAS meeting find an impact on immune system genes and on the potential for artherosclerosis.
A cystic fibrosis newborn screening test is relatively inexpensive. Learn more about the cost of a cystic fibrosis test from this article.
Advertisement
Try home remedies or pharmaceutical medications for quick relief from heavy congestion. Find out about the fastest way to cure heavy congestion from this article.
The life expectancy for someone with emphysema depends on many factors, including the severity of the condition. Learn more about the life expectancy for someone with emphysema from this article.
COPD is a progressive disease that makes it more and more difficult to breathe as the disease worsens. Learn more about COPD by reading this article.
Emphysema is a disease in which air becomes trapped in the lungs, making it difficult to breathe out. Learn more about emphysema in this article.
Advertisement
Pseudomonas aeruginosa is bacteria that infect immunocompromised people, and can cause pneumonia, and chronic respiratory problems in vulnerable people. Learn more about pseudomonas aeruginosa and its relationship to respiratory infections from this article.
Acute respiratory distress syndrome is a sudden increase in fluid in the lungs, leading to life-threatening breathing problems. Learn more about acute respiratory distress syndrome from this article.
Bronchitis is characterized by inflammation of the larger airways leading into the lungs. Learn more about the problems and conditions of bronchitis from this article.
Exercise training has many positive effects on people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Learn more about the effects of exercise training on physical functioning patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease by reading this article.
Advertisement
Emphysema occurs when the small air sacs in your lungs become damaged and destroyed. Learn more about emphysema by reading this article.
There are four stages of emphysema. Learn more about the stages of emphysema by reading this article.