Urinary Tract Infection Treatment

Urinary tract infections are treated with medications that kill the bacteria causing the infection. Your health care professional will determine which medication to prescribe, and how you should take it, based on your medical history and condition and the results of the urine tests. Many medications can have side effects, so talk to your health care professional about what to expect when taking the drug. Also, medications can interact with other prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs, so make sure you discuss what drugs you are taking with your health care professional.

The antibiotics most often used to treat urinary tract infection are pills typically taken for three days, and sometimes as long as 10 days, depending on the bacteria causing the infection, the drug used your medical history:

trimethoprim (Trimpex)

trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole (Bactrim, Septra, Cotrim)

amoxicillin (Amoxil, Trimox, Wymox)

nitrofurantoin (Macrodantin, Furadantin)

ampicillin

ciprofloxacin (Cipro)

ofloxacin (Floxin)

norfloxacin (Noroxin)

Levaquin (levofloxacin)

Urinary tract infections caused by microorganisms, such as chlamydia, may be treated with the antibiotics azithromycin, tetracycline or doxycycline.

Although your symptoms may be relieved in a day or two after starting the medication, you must take all the medication your health care professional prescribes. Otherwise, you run the risk of a recurrence.