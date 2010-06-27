Urinary Tract Infections
Urinary tract infections can affect any of the organs associated with urination, from the kidneys to the urea. Learn about the causes of urinary tract infections as well as effective methods for treatment and prevention.
Learn More
Urinary Tract Infections are common, particularly amongst women, but do we always need antibiotics to clear them up? Learn more about curing a UTA naturally.
Bladder infections are a common, frustrating condition mostly affecting women, that cause painful, more frequent urination. Learn about the causes and cures of bladder infections to help you find relief.
Interstitial cystitis is a painful condition involving inflammation in the bladder, and it can cause significant pain with attacks that seem to have no specific cause. Learn about the symptoms and treatment of this puzzling condition.
A urinary tract infection can be stubborn, and sometimes recurs a few weeks after treatment. Get the facts about the causes, prevention, and treatment of urinary tract infections.
Urinary tract infections can reoccur up to five times after initial treatment. Learn more about causes, treatment, and prevention of urinary tract infections.
If your mother or sister had frequent urinary tract infections, you are more likely to have one. Learn more about causes, treatment, and prevention of urinary tract infections.
UTIs can be avoided with the right habits. Avoid urinary tract infections with these four simple lifestyle tips.
Learn how you can prevent urinary tract infections with these simple do-it-yourself tips.
How do you get a UTI? Get answers to your Urinary Tract Infection questions in this article.
Urinary tract infections can be painful, but they are treatable. Learn what Urinary Tract Infection questions to ask your doctor.
Urinary tract infections are treated with medications that kill the bacteria causing the infection. Get answers to your Urinary Tract Infection treatment questions in this article.