If you are a woman, particularly a woman who is sexually active, then you may already know that Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) can strike at almost any time for any reason. They're one of the most uncomfortable ailments to experience. From the burning and constant urge to urinate, it's a feeling that you'll want to rid yourself of immediately.

Antibiotics are the traditional medicine for UTIs. They clear up your system quickly and relatively painlessly.