5 Least Painful Piercings (and 7 Extremely Painful Spots)

" " Piercings hurt to different degrees for different people. Eugenio Marongiu / Getty Images/Image Source

Thinking about getting a piercing but not sure how much it's going to hurt? Pain is part of the process, but not all piercings are created equal. The least painful piercings often go through fleshier areas and avoid spots with dense nerve endings.

Piercing pain is subjective. Everyone's pain tolerance is different. But when people describe their experiences, patterns emerge. Some piercings feel like a quick sting. Others apply more pressure or leave you feeling sore for days.

Here’s how the most common piercings stack up when it comes to pain.