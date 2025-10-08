5 Least Painful Piercings (and 7 Extremely Painful Spots)

piercing
Piercings hurt to different degrees for different people. Eugenio Marongiu / Getty Images/Image Source

Thinking about getting a piercing but not sure how much it's going to hurt? Pain is part of the process, but not all piercings are created equal. The least painful piercings often go through fleshier areas and avoid spots with dense nerve endings.

Piercing pain is subjective. Everyone's pain tolerance is different. But when people describe their experiences, patterns emerge. Some piercings feel like a quick sting. Others apply more pressure or leave you feeling sore for days.

Here’s how the most common piercings stack up when it comes to pain.

Contents
  1. Standard Lobe Piercing
  2. Helix Piercing
  3. Nostril Piercing
  4. Daith Piercing
  5. Navel Piercing
  6. Forward Helix Piercing
  7. Tragus Piercing
  8. Lip Piercings
  9. Inner and Outer Conch Piercings
  10. Rook Piercing
  11. Industrial Piercing
  12. Genital Piercings

1. Standard Lobe Piercing

Standard piercing
Standard lobe piercing. Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

This is the first piercing for most people, and it’s the least painful. The standard lobe piercing goes through soft tissue with few nerve endings, making it feel like a sharp pinch.

Healing time is short too—typically six to eight weeks. Just avoid piercing guns, which can cause more trauma than needles.

2. Helix Piercing

Helix Piercing
Helix piercing (upper right). VladimirFLoyd / Getty Images

The helix piercing goes through the upper ear cartilage. It’s more painful than the lobe but still manageable. Because cartilage offers more resistance, there’s more pressure during the actual piercing.

Healing can take three to six months, and like all cartilage ear piercings, it requires careful aftercare to prevent infection.

3. Nostril Piercing

Nostril Piercing
Nostril piercings. Ekaterina Ilchenko / Getty Images

Nostril piercings are popular and land on the lower end of the pain scale. The needle passes through skin and a bit of cartilage, causing a quick sting and possibly watery eyes.

Pain level is low to moderate, and healing time is usually four to six months.

4. Daith Piercing

daith piercing
Daith piercing. Ekaterina Demidova / Getty Images

This piercing targets a thick fold of cartilage just inside the ear canal. Despite the location, many report less pain than expected.

The daith piercing may cause a sharp pinch and pressure but nothing too severe. Healing can take up to nine months.

5. Navel Piercing

Navel Piercing
Navel piercing. JulieAlexK / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Navel piercings (belly button piercings) go through a fleshy area, making them one of the least painful body piercings. People describe it as a quick sting followed by mild soreness. Healing takes around 6 months, and using a curved barbell instead of a hoop can reduce pressure on the piercing during that time.

6. Forward Helix Piercing

Forward Helix Piercing
Forward helix piercing. primipil / Getty Images

This one is at the front of the ear, right above the tragus. Like other cartilage piercings, it’s more painful than lobe piercings. Still, it’s less intense than the industrial or rook piercing.

You’ll feel more pressure than sharp pain, and healing may take up to six months.

7. Tragus Piercing

Tragus piercing
Tragus piercing. ERDAL ISLAK / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The tragus is a small, thick flap of cartilage over the ear canal. It has fewer nerve endings than other ear cartilage spots, so the pain is moderate.

A good piercer with special training can make it feel like little more than a snap. Healing usually lasts three to six months.

8. Lip Piercings

Lip piercing
Lip piercing. Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

Lip piercings vary depending on location. In general, they hurt less than cartilage piercings because they pass through soft skin. They might feel sore afterward, and healing can take six to eight weeks. Proper cleaning is key to prevent infection.

9. Inner and Outer Conch Piercings

Inner conch piercing
Inner conch piercing. Vershinin89 / Shutterstock

These piercings go through thicker cartilage in the middle of the ear. The pain level is higher than lobe piercings but lower than industrial ones.

The inner conch piercing tends to feel more painful, likely because piercing so close to the ear canal creates extra pressure and a "crunching" sensation. Healing takes six to 12 months.

10. Rook Piercing

piercing
Rook piercing. Vershinin89 / Shutterstock

The rook is a cartilage piercing above the daith. It’s often cited as one of the more painful ear piercings because it passes through a thick fold. You’ll feel a sharp pinch followed by soreness.

It’s not ideal for people with low pain tolerance.

11. Industrial Piercing

Industrial piercing
Industrial piercing. Anetlanda / Shutterstock

This involves two holes connected by a single bar through upper ear cartilage. It ranks among the most painful piercings due to multiple piercings and thick cartilage. Healing is long—six months to a year—and requires extra care.

12. Genital Piercings

Genital piercings vary widely in pain level. They involve sensitive areas with many nerve endings. These are among the most painful piercings and demand expert piercers. Healing time and care requirements are also more intense than other piercings.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

