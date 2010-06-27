Body Parts

Body Parts work together to perform different functions required for life. Learn how your internal organs operate in this section.

Learn More

No One Can Live Without a Mesentery, But What Does It Do?
In 2017, scientists discovered the 79th organ of the body. What took them so long and what does it do?

By Alia Hoyt

Many Animals Have a Cloaca, But Humans Should Not
It's the organ commonly found in animals where multiple body systems come together into one opening for both defecation and reproduction. But in humans, having a cloaca causes huge problems.

By Alia Hoyt

Talk May Be Cheap, but the Larynx Makes It Possible
The human voice, including both pitch and volume, is created here as air travels through the vocal cords, but it can change based on the position of the tongue, lips, mouth and pharynx.

By Laurie L. Dove

What's the Difference Between the Fibula and Tibia?
You probably remember the jingle from kindergarten ... the shin bone's connected to the, wait, what bone is it?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

The Golgi Apparatus Acts Like a Mail Room for Eukaryotic Cells
The Golgi apparatus is the mail room of the cell, packaging up proteins from the endoplasmic reticulum and sending them to their final destinations.

By Jesslyn Shields

This Is What Happens When You Work at a Desk for 20 Years
'Emma' is the hard-to-ignore embodiment of what years behind a desk could do to your body. She's hunched over, has bad skin and even varicose veins. Don't become Emma.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Scientists Grow Human Blood Vessels in Lab
The groundbreaking innovation could mean major advances in treating people with diabetes and other vascular diseases.

By Jamie Allen

5 Reasons to Blow Your Nose Gently
It seems pretty safe to blow the old honker, doesn't it? Well, think again.

By Jesslyn Shields

Sitting Is Not the New Smoking. Not By a Long Shot
A group of scientists are trying to end the misleading claim that excessive sitting is just as bad for you as smoking.

By Alia Hoyt

Taking Out Your Appendix May Lessen Your Risk of Parkinson's
A large study found that people who had had their appendix removed early in life were significantly less likely to develop Parkinson's disease later on.

By Alia Hoyt

HowStuffWorks: 3d printing: 3d printing update
HowStuffWorks interviews Dr. Mathew Pombo a Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgeon at Emory about how 3d printing is used to help people walk

Black Hairy Tongue: It's Gross, but You'll Live
You'll probably be OK if your tongue turns black and hairy, but you should definitely see a medical professional.

By Jesslyn Shields

HowStuffWorks: Eyebrow trends over the last 100 years
Eyebrow trends over the last 100 years

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Your Belly Button
Whether you have an innie, an outie, or none at all (you'll have to read the article to find out how that's possible), we've got you covered.

By Dave Roos

New Human Highway 'Organ' Identified
The discovery of a new interstitial "organ" may explain how cancers metastasize, how acupuncture works.

By Stell Simonton

Quiz: Do You Know Where Body Parts, Like the Spleen, Are Located?
A study asked participants to determine where a number of body parts such as the spleen, liver and thyroid were located in the human body. The only part everyone got correctly was the brain. Think you can do better? Take this quiz and find out!

By Alia Hoyt

Surprise, Your Pinky Toe Does Serve a Purpose
No. 5 may seem like it's just hanging out there, but if you've ever injured it, you may have discovered how important it is for walking.

By Alia Hoyt

Scientists Discover Something Mind-blowing About How Usain Bolt Runs
The Jamaican sprinter has a uniquely uneven gait. Is he the fastest man alive because of, or despite, this asymmetry?

By Patrick J. Kiger

Your Appendix Actually Has a Valuable Function
This organ is finally getting some street cred after centuries of being largely underestimated.

By Alia Hoyt

What's Happening When People Suddenly Gain Superstrength?
When a teen lifts a burning car off the ground, it seems like a superhuman feat. But there's some simple — and amazing — science behind it.

By Kate Kershner

Is it possible to swallow your tongue?
The human tongue is essential for speaking and eating ice cream. Ever worry about swallowing yours? We can put that concern to bed.

By Laurie L. Dove

Why doesn’t your tongue get infected when you bite it?
There's nothing worse than biting your tongue. Unless it swells up and gets infected — thankfully it's pretty rare. See why.

By Jennifer Sellers

Why don't women have Adam's apples?
One of the world's most enduring questions – besides "why do men have nipples?" – is "why don't women have Adam's apples?" The answer isn't as simple as you might think.

By Jennifer Sellers

Why are some people more ticklish than others?
Were you ever subjected to "tickle torture" from an older sibling? If you're feeling uncomfortable right now, you might be more sensitive to the dreaded tickle monster than the rest of us.

By Jennifer Sellers

Have doctors ever found teeth in a vagina?
Vagina dentata is the stuff of legends — but is it possible for a woman to have teeth in her vagina? The answer might surprise you.

By Laurie L. Dove