Body Parts
In 2017, scientists discovered the 79th organ of the body. What took them so long and what does it do?
By Alia Hoyt
It's the organ commonly found in animals where multiple body systems come together into one opening for both defecation and reproduction. But in humans, having a cloaca causes huge problems.
By Alia Hoyt
The human voice, including both pitch and volume, is created here as air travels through the vocal cords, but it can change based on the position of the tongue, lips, mouth and pharynx.
You probably remember the jingle from kindergarten ... the shin bone's connected to the, wait, what bone is it?
The Golgi apparatus is the mail room of the cell, packaging up proteins from the endoplasmic reticulum and sending them to their final destinations.
'Emma' is the hard-to-ignore embodiment of what years behind a desk could do to your body. She's hunched over, has bad skin and even varicose veins. Don't become Emma.
The groundbreaking innovation could mean major advances in treating people with diabetes and other vascular diseases.
By Jamie Allen
It seems pretty safe to blow the old honker, doesn't it? Well, think again.
A group of scientists are trying to end the misleading claim that excessive sitting is just as bad for you as smoking.
By Alia Hoyt
A large study found that people who had had their appendix removed early in life were significantly less likely to develop Parkinson's disease later on.
By Alia Hoyt
HowStuffWorks interviews Dr. Mathew Pombo a Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgeon at Emory about how 3d printing is used to help people walk
You'll probably be OK if your tongue turns black and hairy, but you should definitely see a medical professional.
Eyebrow trends over the last 100 years
Whether you have an innie, an outie, or none at all (you'll have to read the article to find out how that's possible), we've got you covered.
By Dave Roos
The discovery of a new interstitial "organ" may explain how cancers metastasize, how acupuncture works.
A study asked participants to determine where a number of body parts such as the spleen, liver and thyroid were located in the human body. The only part everyone got correctly was the brain. Think you can do better? Take this quiz and find out!
By Alia Hoyt
No. 5 may seem like it's just hanging out there, but if you've ever injured it, you may have discovered how important it is for walking.
By Alia Hoyt
The Jamaican sprinter has a uniquely uneven gait. Is he the fastest man alive because of, or despite, this asymmetry?
This organ is finally getting some street cred after centuries of being largely underestimated.
By Alia Hoyt
When a teen lifts a burning car off the ground, it seems like a superhuman feat. But there's some simple — and amazing — science behind it.
The human tongue is essential for speaking and eating ice cream. Ever worry about swallowing yours? We can put that concern to bed.
There's nothing worse than biting your tongue. Unless it swells up and gets infected — thankfully it's pretty rare. See why.
One of the world's most enduring questions – besides "why do men have nipples?" – is "why don't women have Adam's apples?" The answer isn't as simple as you might think.
Were you ever subjected to "tickle torture" from an older sibling? If you're feeling uncomfortable right now, you might be more sensitive to the dreaded tickle monster than the rest of us.
Vagina dentata is the stuff of legends — but is it possible for a woman to have teeth in her vagina? The answer might surprise you.