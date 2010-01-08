Top 10 Tips for Talking to a Pediatrician

" " Open communication is the best way to make the most out of your time with your child's pediatrician. See more parenting pictures. LWA/ Getty Images

There are perhaps few things as stressful as being a first-time parent. Suddenly, you are responsible for the life of another human being, and a vulnerable one at that. And unlike your other possessions, there's no owner's manual for this. Every parent you know, including your own, may give you his or her own particular advice about child-rearing. It can be hard to know who to listen to.

Perhaps most worrisome are the thousands of ways a child can get sick. An ill baby who cannot explain its pain will keep you up at night. A toddler who refuses even to have a piece of candy will make you frantic with worry.

Advertisement

This is when a good pediatrician will be able to help and hopefully calm your fears. As with most relationships, you and your pediatrician will benefit from maintaining open communication. In the following pages, we'll go over 10 of the most important ways to communicate with a pediatrician so that you can establish a partnership to keep your child healthy.