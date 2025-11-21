Who's the Most Powerful Doctor in the World? 5 Top Contenders

Though not a medical doctor, Bill Gates is often referred to as the "most powerful doctor in the world" due to the immense influence of the Gates Foundation on global health.
With billions of dollars invested in vaccine development, disease eradication, and public health systems, Gates has shaped the global health agenda more than many actual doctors.
His foundation's partnerships with the WHO, its role in polio eradication, and funding of initiatives in developing countries give him unparalleled sway over how resources are deployed and which health priorities are pursued.
