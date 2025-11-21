Who's the Most Powerful Doctor in the World? 5 Top Contenders

" " Dr. Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, leads initiatives to eradicate polio and improve health care in the 194 member countries he represents. Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock

When people think of powerful professions, medicine usually tops the list. But who is the most powerful doctor in the world?

In global health, power isn't just about skill with a scalpel. It's about influence, leadership and how many lives your decisions affect. Here are six doctors whose impact spans continents.