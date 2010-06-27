Health
Medicine
Modern Medicine

Modern Medicine

Thanks to modern medicine, we have at our disposal countless medications and techniques for overcoming health problems. Learn about recent innovations in modern medicine techniques and how they have transformed the medical world.

Say What? Over-the-counter Hearing Aids Could Be Coming Soon to Local Pharmacies

Will mRNA Technology Transform Medicine Beyond COVID-19?

How Doctor On Demand Works

How Do Pandemics End?

Potential Snakebite Treatment Can Be Used in Crucial First Minutes

How 'Charlotte's Web' Went From Iconic Kid Lit to Popular CBD Brand

How Wireless Drug Delivery Works

Will we ever be able to transplant DNA?

Are leeches being used in modern medicine?

How Plasma Donation Works

Say What? Over-the-counter Hearing Aids Could Be Coming Soon to Local Pharmacies
And that's huge, because they'll be more accessible AND affordable.

By Lucas Berenbrok & Elaine Mormer

Will mRNA Technology Transform Medicine Beyond COVID-19?
We have mRNA technology to thank for remarkably successful COVID-19 vaccines. Can that same mRNA technology be used to help prevent or even eradicate other diseases as well?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

How Do Pandemics End?
How long does it take for a pandemic to end? History suggests the disease itself will fade but will almost never be truly gone.

By Nükhet Varlik

How Doctor On Demand Works
Not crazy about going into your doctor's or therapist's office these days? You might be interested in a telemedicine service like Doctor on Demand.

By Rhiannon Ball

Potential Snakebite Treatment Can Be Used in Crucial First Minutes
Venomous snakebites are one of the world's largest hidden health problems. But now researchers believe they've found a new way to treat the problem onsite, before victims get to the hospital.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

How Telemedicine Can Help You During COVID-19 and Beyond
Since the COVID-19 outbreak has people self-quarantining as much as possible, telemedicine has become a big alternative. But if you've never done it before, what can you expect?

By Alia Hoyt

How 'Charlotte's Web' Went From Iconic Kid Lit to Popular CBD Brand
A little girl with epilepsy caused the mash-up of a beloved children's book title and a CBD oil that changed medical history.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

How Do Ventilators Work? Why Are They So Critical for the COVID-19 Pandemic?
A ventilator is a machine that helps a person breathe by blowing oxygen into the lungs and removing carbon dioxide out of the lungs. They're a critical piece of equipment for coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Artificial Intelligence Discovers Antibiotic in Record Time
Machine learning, or artificial intelligence, might just save us from bacterial infections in the future.

By Jesslyn Shields

Why Do Antidepressants Have Warnings About Suicidal Thoughts?
You've probably seen the ads for drugs to treat depression, and the warnings that they may cause suicidal thoughts. But why would that be?

By Alia Hoyt

Georgios Papanikolaou: Papa of the Pap Smear
He was able to detect a significant number of early cancers with his method, paving the way for the first mass screening program, launched in Tennessee in 1928.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Avoid Surgery: Antibiotics May Treat Appendicitis
Forget the knife and take a pill instead?

By Chris Opfer

Smart Bandages Can Monitor, Treat Chronic Wounds
Flexible electronics have enabled a team at Tufts University to create a bandage that not only monitors wounds, but delivers treatment as well.

By Laurie L. Dove

Scientists Develop World's First Color 3D X-rays
The new 3D color scans look like cross sections from a vividly realistic anatomical model, revealing great detail and true-to-life color.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Study Shows Possible Breakthrough in Treating Paralysis
The study, led by Boston Children's Hospital, was successful at getting mice with spinal cord injuries to walk again.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Being a Poop Donor Isn't as Easy as It Sounds
There's actually a need for donated stool to help treat certain intestinal infections. But not everyone is qualified for the task.

By Alia Hoyt

Could Phage Therapy Fight Superbugs?
Antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections pose a grave danger to the health of millions of people every year. Phage therapy may provide a solution.

By Carrie Tatro

Experimental Ebola Vaccine Raises Hopes
An as-yet untested Ebola vaccine is giving health officials hope of containing the outbreak sweeping the Democratic Republic of Congo in central Africa.

By Laurie L. Dove

Could Stem Cells Eventually End the Transplant Organ Shortage?
Scientists hope to grow transplant organs from patients' own stem cells, but success may still be a long way off.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Biomedical Big Brother in Your Belly?
Ingestible sensors in pills are becoming a reality with digital drugs.

By Diana Brown

Motorized 'Spermbots' Could Help Treat Cervical Cancer
Spermbots, originally designed to help lethargic human sperm fertilize eggs, also may be used to deliver chemotherapy to fight cervical cancer.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Fecal Transplants: There's a Pill for That
Fecal transplants have been proven effective in treating C. diff bacterial infections, but a new pill might be cheaper and less invasive.

By Jesslyn Shields

Groovy News: Shrooms Help Reset Depressed Brain
Psilocybin (the drug in magic mushrooms) provides relief for severely depressed people, according to new research. But there are some caveats.

By Alia Hoyt

Give Me Some Antibiotics and a Side of Maple Syrup
Maple syrup for medicinal purposes? Sign us up.

By Jonathan Strickland

Surgeons Plan to Transplant Human Head by 2018
A neurosurgeon duo hopes to transplant a living human head from a patient whose body is dying to a healthy donor body. But that raises questions — a lot of questions.

By Patrick J. Kiger