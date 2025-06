" " Knowing which doctors diagnose conditions versus prescribe medications can help you get the treatment you need faster. Morsa Images / Getty Images

Choosing the right physician starts with understanding the many types of doctors available. From primary care doctors to highly focused medical specialties, these professionals diagnose and treat a wide range of medical conditions.

All medical doctors complete medical school, then pursue additional training in specific fields to better treat patients and develop treatment plans. Here's a guide to some of the most common and critical types.