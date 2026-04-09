10 Best Countries for Plastic Surgery: Balancing Price and Quality

By: Wren Corvayne  |  Apr 9, 2026
When getting surgery of any kind, price isn't the only factor you should care about. Expertise and safety are critical as well. Studio Romantic / Shutterstock

In a crowded field, the best countries for plastic surgery combine skilled surgeons, strong safety standards, broad procedure options, and prices that fit a patient's budget.

That matters because plastic surgery tourism is not just about price. It is also about follow-up care, clinic quality, and whether a board-certified plastic surgeon is doing the work.

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Different countries stand out for different reasons. South Korea excels in facial procedures, Türkiye draws medical tourists with affordable prices, and the United States remains the volume leader with a strong regulatory framework.

For prospective patients interested in plastic surgery abroad, the smartest choice depends on several factors, including cost, expertise, accreditation, and the kind of surgery being performed.

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Contents
  1. United States
  2. South Korea
  3. Brazil
  4. Türkiye (formerly Turkey)
  5. Mexico
  6. Thailand
  7. Spain
  8. Czech Republic
  9. Greece
  10. Colombia
  11. What to Consider Before Getting Plastic Surgery Abroad

1. United States

The United States remains one of the leading countries for plastic surgery because it combines high case volume, deep subspecialty experience, and strict professional standards.

ISAPS reports that the U.S. performs the most aesthetic/cosmetic procedures (surgical and non-surgical) in the world. You can see the broader global picture in the ISAPS Global Statistics and compare U.S. trends in the ASPS 2024 Plastic Surgery Statistics Report.

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That scale matters. When many surgeons perform breast augmentation, liposuction, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, and other popular procedures every day, the system tends to develop specialized training tracks, advanced techniques, and well-equipped clinics.

The tradeoff is financial. The high cost of surgery in the U.S. is a significant factor pushing some patients toward plastic surgery abroad, even though the country has a strong reputation for patient safety and medical care.

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2. South Korea

South Korea is often discussed in relation to cosmetic surgery. It has the highest per-capita rate of plastic surgery procedures by many estimates, and South Korea excels in facial contouring, eyelid surgery, rhinoplasty, and other facial procedures.

That mix of high demand, cultural emphasis on appearance, and concentrated expertise has given the country a strong reputation among international patients.

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For patients focused on nose jobs, double-eyelid surgery, or facial contouring, South Korea is one of the top destinations in the world. The country is known for highly trained surgeons, specialized training, and clinics that market advanced techniques to a global audience.

Even so, affordable prices are not always the main draw here. For example, breast implants and breast augmentation can cost more than many patients expect, so patients need to weigh quality, price, and recovery logistics instead of assuming every procedure is cheap.

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3. Brazil

Brazil ranks near the top of the global cosmetic surgery industry year after year, and its expertise is especially visible in body sculpting. Many patients look to Brazilian plastic surgeons for liposuction, breast procedures, and gluteal shaping because the country has long treated aesthetic surgery as a mainstream medical specialty rather than a niche service.

That helps explain why Brazil consistently appears among the countries leading the world in total surgical volume.

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There is also a cultural piece here. Beauty standards and strong domestic demand have helped create a large network of surgeons and clinics, which in turn supports deep expertise in body-focused cosmetic procedures.

For a patient who is deciding between different countries, Brazil stands out when the goal is body contouring rather than facial work.

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4. Türkiye (formerly Turkey)

Türkiye has become a major destination for medical tourism, including cosmetic surgery. It has built a large medical tourism ecosystem around cosmetic surgery, hair restoration and dental work, and it is especially well known for rhinoplasty and body sculpting.

For many medical tourists, the appeal is simple: Procedures that might carry a high cost in Western Europe or the U.S. can be found at more affordable prices in Turkey.

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That value proposition is why Türkiye keeps showing up on shortlists for plastic surgery tourism. Many clinics cater directly to international patients with bundled packages, airport transfers ,and hotel partnerships.

Still, plastic surgery abroad comes with risk. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons cautions that it may be difficult to assess the training and credentials of surgeons outside of the U.S., and that follow-up care and monitoring may be limited once the patient returns home.

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5. Mexico

Mexico can be a practical destination for North American patients. It is close enough for many U.S. and Canadian patients to travel without a long international recovery flight, and Mexico has become especially popular for liposuction, tummy tucks, breast augmentation, and other body procedures.

Cost is the other major factor. Many patients consider Mexico because procedures can be far cheaper than in the U.S., while some clinics still offer strong quality and modern facilities.

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That does not mean every clinic meets the same standard. Prospective patients still need to verify surgeon training, ask whether a board-certified plastic specialist will perform the operation, and look for international accreditation when possible.

6. Thailand

Thailand remains a major player in medical tourism. It is often discussed alongside Türkiye and Mexico as one of the countries where cosmetic procedures can cost much less than they do in the U.S.

That makes it appealing to patients who want noninvasive treatments, surgery, or a mix of both during one trip.

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Patient safety is the key question here, just as it is everywhere else. Accreditation matters more than glossy marketing.

The Joint Commission International accreditation database can help patients identify facilities that have gone through outside review, which is one useful checkpoint when comparing clinics in many countries.

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7. Spain

Spain often flies under the radar in English-language discussions, but it is one of the better European options for cosmetic surgery. It attracts both local patients and medical tourists who want high-quality care inside a familiar regulatory environment.

For some procedures, Spain's prices are notably lower than U.S. pricing, which is one reason it continues to appeal to international patients.

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Spain can be a good fit for patients who want European travel logistics and established private medical care without paying U.S. rates. It also benefits from a broader healthcare reputation that helps reassure patients comparing safety and quality across countries.

8. Czech Republic

The Czech Republic has carved out a niche as a value destination for Europeans seeking cosmetic procedures closer to home.

It is known for high-standard clinics and prices that are often more approachable than those in Western Europe. That combination has helped it build a steady reputation in plastic surgery tourism.

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For patients comparing several factors at once, the Czech Republic sits in an interesting middle ground. It is not as globally famous as South Korea or Brazil, but it can offer a strong balance of cost, quality, and travel convenience.

That balance is often what makes a country attractive in medical tourism, not just headline-grabbing procedure counts.

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9. Greece

Greece is another country that appeals to international patients looking for skilled surgeons at competitive prices. Part of its reputation comes from surgeons who have trained in the U.S. or U.K., which can reassure patients who want recognizable educational pathways and practices.

In other words, expertise travels even when patients do.

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Greece also benefits from being accessible to European travelers who want cosmetic surgery without going too far from home. For patients thinking through what a procedure actually involves, it helps to understand the mechanics behind common surgeries such as liposuction. A clear view of the procedure is just as important as the destination.

10. Colombia

Colombia has grown into one of the strongest cosmetic surgery hubs in Latin America. It is often mentioned for competitive pricing, a large aesthetic surgery market, and high patient satisfaction.

For patients looking at body sculpting, facial procedures, or combination surgeries, Colombia has become a serious contender rather than a bargain-only option.

That said, the same rule applies here as everywhere else in the world: "Best" does not mean "safest" by default. Patients who have undergone plastic surgery abroad sometimes run into complications after they return home, especially when records, follow-up visits, and revision plans are weak.

The more complex the surgery, the more important it becomes to verify surgeon credentials, facility standards, and the continuity of medical care before booking anything.

What to Consider Before Getting Plastic Surgery Abroad

Before choosing among the best countries, patients should focus on factors influencing outcomes more than marketing language. Ask:

  • whether the surgeons are experienced in the exact procedure
  • whether the clinic has international accreditation
  • how complications are handled
  • whether recovery will take place near the operating team long enough to catch problems early.

A board-certified plastic surgeon with a clear safety process is worth more than a flashy package deal.

It also helps to know what procedures are most commonly performed and how training shapes expertise. In cosmetic surgery, quality usually comes from repetition, standards, and judgment, not from a low headline price.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

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