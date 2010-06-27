Surgeries and Procedures

Surgeries can be stressful experiences, but learning about the procedure beforehand can ease your mind. Research various surgeries and use our Surgery Dictionary for easy-to-understand explanations of surgical procedures, so you can be prepared.

Anesthesia Awareness: When You're 'Awake and Aware' During Surgery
It's rare, but when it happens, it can be traumatic and frightening for those who experience it. But how does such a thing even occur with today's modern medicine?

By Meg Sparwath

Prehab Could Make Your Recovery From Surgery a Bit Easier
Recovering from any surgery is never as easy as you hope. But putting in some time to get fit before it could make healing a lot easier. Here's how.

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Placebo Surgeries Are Effective, But Are They Ethical?
Some clinical trials subject volunteers to fake surgeries to determine whether a surgical procedure has any real value. But does the long-term benefit to society outweigh the risks to patients?

By Alia Hoyt

You Need It Like a Hole in the Head: The Ancient Medical Art of Trepanation
Drilling a hole in somebody's skull was all the rage 4,000 to 12,000 years ago. In fact, 5 to 10 percent of skulls from this period have a hole in them, made while the person was still alive. The question is, why?

By Jesslyn Shields

Would You Undergo Surgery Just to Be Taller?
Surgery to increase your height for cosmetic reasons is becoming more popular. But what's involved and should people do it?

By Alia Hoyt

Dr. Rene Favaloro's Coronary Bypass Surgery Is Still Saving Lives
Doctors in the U.S. still perform about 500,000 surgeries each year with his life-saving technique.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Laparoscopy: Less Blood, Less Pain, Faster Recovery
Laparoscopic surgery has become the preferred method of minimally invasive surgery. It involves making tiny incisions in the body, and doctors remove some organs via the belly button.

By Alia Hoyt

What Happens to Blood Once You Donate It?
Donating blood is critical to ensure ample blood supply across the U.S. But what steps does it take once you give?

By Shelley Danzy

The Post-surgical Poop: Why It's so Critical
Making sure the bowels are moving is key to monitoring health after surgery.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

What Happens If Your Adult Teeth Just Don't Come In?
What happens when permanent teeth don't come in behind our baby teeth? Turns out there are treatments, but they'll cost you (both time and money).

By Jesslyn Shields

Surgical Adhesive Inspired by Slug Mucus Can Patch Bleeding Tissue
The strong and sticky goo of the Dusky Arion slug provided scientists with unlikely inspiration for a glue that sticks well to wet surfaces.

By Kate Kershner

Donor Kidneys Often Rejected 7 Times By U.S. Transplant Centers
Despite the very long waiting lists for donor kidneys in the U.S., a study found that transplant centers often reject these organs for nebulous reasons.

By Alia Hoyt

Mobile Device Distraction as Effective in Kids as Sedative
This new study could present alternative to drugs with negative side effects. And parents of pre-surgery children experience less anxiety, too.

By Jesslyn Shields

10 Emergency Medical Procedures That Can Be Done on the Fly
You won't believe some of the emergency medical procedures people have performed under duress. They range from sucking out venom to performing a Caesarean birth. Could you do the same?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

How Tooth-in-eye Surgery Works
It may sound crazy initially — using a tooth to repair eyesight — but it's a very real surgery with a pretty impressive track record.

By Nathan Chandler

Organ Donation Myths and Facts
Don't let myths and rumors keep you from saving lives. Learn the facts about organ donation and learn how you can help.

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

Stages of Gender Reassignment
Transitioning from one gender to another is hardly an overnight process, with many steps from point A to B. What are the stages of gender reassignment?

By Maria Trimarchi & Molly Edmonds

What is transgender voice surgery?
Of those who go under the knife to switch genders, many will opt for a procedure to alter their voice to match their new sex. What is transgender voice surgery?

By Kevin P. Allen

5 Celebrities Who Had Heart Bypass Surgery
We often expect celebrities to be in better health than us "regular people." After all, their wealth means that they have unlimited access to the best care that money can buy. While this might be true, celebrities aren't invincible. Many celebrities over the years have undergone heart bypass surgery.

By Shanna Freeman

Is colon cleansing a good idea?
If toxic sludge was building up in your intestines, you'd want to get it out, pronto. Could a colonic irrigation restore you to a state of perfect health, or is it all just bunk?

By Tom Scheve

Knee Replacement Overview
It's the biggest joint in the body and it's fun to bounce soccer balls off of -- it's the knee. But when arthritis or wear and tear destroys it, you might need a replacement.

By Tom Scheve

What's the difference between angioplasty and coronary bypass surgery?
One of these surgeries is significantly more expensive and will have you bedridden. The other is cheaper and you'll be on your feet in no time. Which is which?

By Charles W. Bryant

What's so minimal about "minimally invasive" coronary bypass surgery?
In one surgery, the doc pries open your chest. In the other, he cuts a little slit in your side and inserts a robotic arm. Which one seems less invasive to you?

By Charles W. Bryant

20 Most Common Plastic Surgeries
Plastic surgeries are becoming more and more common throughout the country. In 2005, more than 1.8 million cosmetic surgeries and 8.4 million invasive cosmetic procedures were performed.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Gastric Bypass Surgery
Obesity is a leading cause of preventable death in the United States, but many people cannot lose enough weight through diet, exercise and medication. On average, how much weight can be lost through gastric bypass surgery?

By Melissa Jeffries