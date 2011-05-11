How can acupressure relieve sinus congestion?

Acupressure aims to stimulate your body's natural healing mechanisms by pressing on key trigger points. You may feel worse after using acupressure, but really your body is making the virus process progress quicker. Acupressure can't cure sinus congestion but it can help relieve it faster. Acupressure is an ancient Chinese healing art, but it has become neglected with the development of more technological methods to stimulate healing points, such as needles and electricity.

Acupressure can be performed anytime and anywhere. All you need are two free hands. To relieve sinus congestion, fingers are usually placed at different points on your face but may be placed at various places on the body. The most common places used for sinus congestion relief are near the nose and the cheekbones. However, there are some acupressure methods for sinus congestion relief that include pressing on specific points on your arms or chest. They may seem far-fetched considering the problem is on your face, but according to Chinese medicine, these points are powerful decongestants. Rubbing your nose in a circular motion 15 to 20 times, and then repeating this in the opposite direction, is another acupressure movement that can help to relieve sinus congestion.