Honey Can Help If Your Child Swallows a Button Battery
If your child swallows a button battery, you need to take them to hospital immediately. But on the way, grab your honey bear. Here's why.

By Dave Roos

What Is the Rarest Personality Type?
Myers-Briggs has established 16 personality types and says that everyone fits into one of them. But some types are more common than others. Which is the rarest of all?

By Alia Hoyt

Veins, Needles, Yikes: What to Know Before Having Blood Drawn
Having blood drawn is a piece of cake for some people and a traumatic experience for others. Either way, being armed with information can only help make the process easier.

By Tara Yarlagadda

Breaking the Cycle of Addiction, With Hallucinogens
It may sound counterintuitive, but hallucinogenic drugs could be useful for treating a host of disorders, including addiction.

By Diana Brown

LSD Is Making a Comeback in Very Small Doses
Is microdosing LSD just a silly fad or is it time to take a comprehensive look at its potential benefits?

By Jamie Allen

How Personality Tests Work
There's a good chance you've taken a personality test, and can now officially claim your type. But how valid are these assessments, and why do we even take them in the first place?

By Ed Grabianowski

What is involved in hCG diet treatments?
In pregnant women, hCG causes the body to use up stored fat to provide calories to the fetus. What is involved in hCG diet treatments in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How can acupressure relieve sinus congestion?
Acupressure is a simple and safe method of relieving sinus congestion. Learn how acupressure can relieve sinus congestion from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Would an ultrasound help detect fluid in the lungs?
A pleural effusion is the condition where there is excess fluid around the lungs; it can be diagnosed using ultrasound. Learn more about how ultrasound helps detect fluid in the lungs in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Where can you get a pulmonary function test?
Pulmonary function tests measure how well your lungs are working; they are performed in an outpatient setting, usually in a special lab. Learn where you can get a pulmonary function test from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Where can you get a bronchoscopy?
Bronchcoscopy is a procedure where a tube inserted into the trachea allows doctors to see inside your upper airways. Learn more about where you can get a bronchoscopy from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What to Expect During ECT
ECT, or electroconvulsive shock therapy, involves electric current stimulation in the brain. Learn more about what happens during ECT.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

Blood Chemistry Tests
Blood chemistry tests can help identify what variables are causing a patient's illness. Learn more about blood chemistry tests with the help of the information in this article.

By Elizabeth Scherer

24-hour pH, or Stomach Acid, Monitoring
If you suffer from GERD your doctor can help your find treatment that's right for you. Check out more facts about acid reflux, GERD and ways to treat your illness.

By Elizabeth Scherer

Myofascial Release
Myofascial release (MFR), though not widely recognized, has stood the test of time as a powerful healing tool. Learn how myofascial release works.

By the editors of PureHealthMD

Physical Therapy Modalities
Physical therapists use a variety of techniques to improve a patient's weakness, deficient balance or coordination, lack of range of motion or other factors. Learn about physical therapy modalities.

By the editors of PureHealthMD

Spinal Traction
Treating back and neck pain with spinal traction is a practice that has evolved with technology, but the rationale and the effects remain the same. Learn about the effectiveness of spinal traction.

By the editors of PureHealthMD

Can we treat mental illness with hallucinogens?
Hallucinogens have a reputation for expanding your mind. Is it warranted? Science says that a little psilocybin (or mescaline or MDMA) might be able to cure what ails you -- even addiction to drugs like heroin and meth.

By Tom Scheve

MRI Pictures
Take a look at MRI pictures to explore MRI technology and see what the body looks like on the inside. Explore MRI pictures and learn how MRI works.

What is the cost of heart failure?
The American Heart Association estimates that about 5 million people nationwide have heart failure and the cost of treatment in 2008 rose to $35 billion. Why does a disease with no cure cost so much money?

By Jill Ferguson

RAPID-CHF Study Overview
Researchers designed a clinical study to compare the safety and efficacy of ultrafiltration with that of diuretic drugs. The study was nicknamed the RAPID-CHF study. What were the results.

By Jill Ferguson

Ultrafiltration
Ultrafiltration is a medical therapy that removes excess salt and water from the bodies of patients who have a condition called fluid overload.

By Jill Ferguson

Cholesterol Tests
Cholesterol tests have become fairly routine and painless, and they’re an important step in maintaining your health. There are a number of tests your doctor might use. Learn what these tests are and what the results mean.

By Neil Stone

Which women should get MRIs in addition to mammograms?
In March 2007, two different sources released information recommending that MRI be included in the standard breast-cancer testing regimen for certain women.

By Julia Layton

Will elastography replace biopsies for confirming a cancer diagnosis?
Even with the huge variety of harmless tumors the body can produce, they all have one thing in common: They're a lot softer than cancerous tumors. Elastography puts this trait to good use.

By Julia Layton