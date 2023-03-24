Lifelike Robo Pets Help Seniors Combat Loneliness

Perhaps the most fascinating and bizarre aspect of companion robots is why they work. One of the first illustrations of this came out of a 1996 study from Stanford University.

Essentially, the experiment involved groups of participants entering boring data on a computer that popped up vague, encouraging messages at them as they worked. At the end of the task, all participants were asked to fill out an evaluation about their experience. Some of the participants answered the evaluation questions on the same computer where they completed their task, and others were asked to move to an identical computer a few feet away to answer the survey.

Advertisement

The surprising outcome of this study was that participants' answers were far more critical of their experience if they completed the survey on a different machine than the one that fed them canned encouragement while they worked.

The reason for this, the researchers concluded, is that humans are so hardwired for social connection that the participants were reluctant to hurt the computer's feelings. The findings of the Stanford study have been replicated many times at this point, and there's actually a name for this phenomenon now: CASA, or "computers are social actors."

"The need for belonging and socialization is actually viewed as one of our fundamental needs, the same as oxygen, food and water," says Saunderson. "The idea is that we human beings are so hardwired for social connection that we will even forgo reality to find social connection with inanimate things if they give us even the slightest reason to."

Which is why robotic zoomorphic pets work: We want companionship, which means we'll snuggle with pet robots, name our cars, apologize to our phones when we drop them or complain that our computers hate us when they're not working the way we'd like them to.

Objects don't take the place of humans, but in desperate cases, our brains will convince us that they'll do.

Now That's Interesting "Robot" comes from the Czech word robota, meaning "drudgery."