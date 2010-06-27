Find articles on stress, phobias and schizophrenia. This section offers information on a range of mental health issues.
Topics to Explore:
Even though most people don't like getting shots, we can do it without much hesitation. But what if you have a debilitating fear of needles? How do you push past that to get critical medical care like the COVID-19 vaccine?
Hugging is way more than just how we greet our family and friends. And when COVID-19 abruptly ended this natural human connection, many of us were lost. Here's why.
By John Donovan
Daydreaming is often how we escape the everyday mundane. But what happens when those fantasies start to replace your real desire for life?
Advertisement
Getting lost in a book is one of life's greatest pleasures, but is a digital book just as pleasurable as a paper book? And which format is the best for learning?
How do we find hope when times are bleak? It's not always easy, but it is possible.
Feeling disoriented by the election, pandemic and everything else? It's called 'zozobra,' and Mexican philosophers have some advice.
About half of all Americans believe at least one conspiracy theory. But what's the difference between believing a theory and being addicted to it? And how can you help someone you think might be in too deep?
Advertisement
Everyone experiences boredom at some point and maybe even ennui, a chronic type of boredom. But surprisingly, ennui does have some benefits.
By Alia Hoyt
A sudden (or subsequent) temporary upsurge of grief, or STUG, can knock you off your feet and leave you in a puddle, but being aware of it can lessen its power.
By Carrie Tatro
Should we blame this on the movie 'Jaws'? Many people have a fear of the ocean and what lies beneath it. How can you cope with this?
By Alia Hoyt
Have you found yourself lacking the ability to experience joy? Not feeling any pleasure in things you used to love to do? It could be just the blues, but it could be a deeper issue.
Advertisement
Trypophobia is the fear — or more like disgust — of closely packed holes. But is it a real phobia and how can it be treated?
Four weeks and 4,000 miles is a long time to get by on catnaps during a solo sailing race. So, researchers set out to find whether there was a sleep strategy that worked best.
Horses are extremely sensitive to human emotions and are able to pick up on our subtlest feelings to help us uncover emotional blind spots.
By Wendy Bowman
Perhaps everyone feels unworthy of their achievements at some point. But if you constantly have that feeling, you may have impostor syndrome. So, who's more likely to have it and how do you cope with it?
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
This study of more than 30 years has yielded many valuable insights on Alzheimer's including a link between multilingualism and warding off dementia. Why are nuns the ideal study group?
By Alia Hoyt
A study found that stereotypes of Americans who identified with more than one race were different from stereotypes applied to people of one race. What were they and what do biracial people think about these findings?
Sleeping with a weighted blanket is said to help alleviate stress and anxiety by creating a "snuggle effect." But does science back this up?
The term 'microaggression' has gone mainstream in the last few years. But what counts as a microaggression, and why are some experts critical of the word?
Advertisement
The suicides of two students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as well as the suicide of a father of a child killed at Newtown Elementary highlight how the shock from a deep trauma remains long after for survivors.
By John Donovan
There's a magic number that gets casual players (maybe you) really interested.
By Dave Roos
Do you have thousands of photos and emails stored on your devices or in the cloud? If so, you might be a digital hoarder. But is that as bad as being hoarder in real life?
By Dave Roos
Public speaking can be debilitating for many people. What is it that causes so many of us to freeze up like a deer in headlights when it's time to talk in public?
By John Donovan
Advertisement
Many young people would rather text than call, even if they're facing a crisis. But is a hotline conversation by text as effective as by phone?
By Alia Hoyt
The U.S. has a large number of older people who have dementia and are gun owners. And that's a problem.
By Dave Roos