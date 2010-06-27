Dementia
Dementia refers to a group of illnesses that involve memory, behavior, learning, and communicating problems, which progress as a person ages. Learn about the symptoms and causes of dementia.
Learn More
This study of more than 30 years has yielded many valuable insights on Alzheimer's including a link between multilingualism and warding off dementia. Why are nuns the ideal study group?
By Alia Hoyt
The U.S. has a large number of older people who have dementia and are gun owners. And that's a problem.
By Dave Roos
For decades scientist Ruth Itzhaki has been researching the link between having the herpes virus and contracting Alzheimer's later in life. If true, this could lead to a simple treatment for Alzheimer's.
By Alia Hoyt
Alzheimer's is the only disease among the top 10 causes of death in the U.S. for which there is no cure, no means of prevention and no treatment that can slow it down. Why has it proved so hard to find a cure?
By Alia Hoyt
High cholesterol can effect the human body in more ways than one. Learn more about the connection between high cholesterol and dementia in this article.
Boxers, NFL players and plenty of other athletes sustain concussions all the time. But when is a bump on the head more than just a little injury? When a retired athlete's life starts to fall apart, can you blame the brain?
The thought of losing your most precious memories to dementia is enough to scare anyone. But does it have to be that way, or is there something you can do to save your mind?
If a fire headed toward your house, you might be tempted to rescue a precious memento like a photo album or a child's blanket. When dementia heads for the brain, there's no chance of saving your memories.
Dementia is a common illness in elderly persons. Learn more about the signs, causes and steps one can take to reverse the effects of dementia.
We all know that keeping your body in shape is a key component to living a healthy life. Find out what you can do keep your mind sharp with the information that we have gathered for you here.